SYNERGIE announces the release of its
2024 Half-year Financial Report
Paris, 30 September 2024: SYNERGIE announces that its 2024 Half-year Financial Report (french version) is available on its website www.synergie.com
About SYNERGIE
A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a half-year consolidated revenue of €1,555.4 million and a net profit of €31.7 million.
Euronext Paris Compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€
RCS PARIS 329 925 010
Attachment