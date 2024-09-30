SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FYBR, CHUY, KAVL, GABC on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s sale to Verizon Communications Inc. for $38.50 per share in cash. If you are a Frontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY)’s sale to Darden Restaurants, Inc. for $37.50 per share. If you are a Chuy’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL)’s merger with Delta Corp Holdings Limited. If you are a Kaival shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC)’s merger with Heartland BancCorp. Based on the number of Heartland common shares expected to be outstanding at closing, German American would issue approximately 7.66 million shares of its common stock in connection with the proposed transaction. If you are a German American shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

