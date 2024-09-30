Laguna Treatment Center Expands Offerings with Equine Therapy and Breathwork

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center, a leading Southern California-based addiction treatment facility, has expanded its treatment options to include breathwork and equine therapy. With the addition of these alternative therapies, the center aims to provide patients with a wider range of tools and techniques to support their journey towards lasting recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

“The decision to introduce breathwork and equine therapy aligns with Laguna Treatment Center's commitment to offering holistic approaches to addiction treatment that meet the unique needs of each patient and increase their chances of long-term success,” said Trace Swartzfazer, CEO, Laguna Treatment Center. “These new therapies have shown great promise in supporting individuals on their path to recovery and complement our existing comprehensive programs, which already include individual and group counseling, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and 12-step facilitation.”

The equine therapy program at Laguna Treatment Center is provided through a partnership with Brave Grace, an equine-assisted psychotherapy program located in Trabuco Canyon. Brave Grace specializes in trauma-informed therapy that leverages the unique horse-human partnership to facilitate change and healing.

“Equine therapy offers a unique method for improving self-awareness, cultivating communication skills, and exploring relationship dynamics,” said Chris Cummins, Clinical Director, Laguna Treatment Center. “Engaging with horses allows patients to find their inner resilience while embracing vulnerability in a supportive, non-judgmental environment.”

Complementing equine therapy is breathwork, a practical tool patients can take with them into life after rehab. Breathwork encompasses a variety of techniques and exercises focused on conscious breathing.

“Breathwork serves as a potent method for reducing stress, regulating emotions, enhancing mindfulness and self-awareness, and improving sleep,” said Cummins. “By purposefully controlling one's breath, individuals can affect their autonomic nervous system, fostering a sense of calm and relaxation and releasing stored trauma. This practice is especially helpful in managing triggers and cravings linked to addiction.”

Laguna Treatment Center, Orange County’s first chemical dependency recovery hospital, offers medical detox and inpatient residential treatment for addiction and co-occurring disorders.

For more information about Laguna Treatment Center and their expanded holistic services, please visit www.lagunatreatment.com .

About Laguna Treatment Center:

Laguna Treatment Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Aliso Viejo, California. With a specialized focus on addiction treatment, the center offers comprehensive inpatient services to support individuals in their recovery journey. Laguna Treatment Center is part of the American Addiction Centers family, a recognized leader in the addiction treatment industry. For more information, visit www.lagunatreatment.com.