TARO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Taro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TARO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Taro securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's January 25, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TARO .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that on January 17, 2024, Taro's Board caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Sun Pharma"), pursuant to which, Taro shareholders received $43.00 in cash for each ordinary share they owned (the "Merger Consideration"). The Complaint adds that on April 15, 2024, the Board authorized the filing of a materially incomplete and misleading definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and setting a vote on May 22, 2024.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants touted the fairness of the Merger Consideration to the Company's stockholders in the Proxy, and failed to disclose material information that is necessary for stockholders to properly assess the fairness of the Transaction, thereby rendering certain statements in the Proxy incomplete and misleading. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning BofA Securities, Inc.'s ("BofA Securities") methodology and key assumptions in describing the valuation analyses that BofA Securities performed.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TARO or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Taro you have until November 12, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact