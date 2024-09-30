Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.3 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024.

| Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.9 million, or $19.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2024 was $873.62, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $817.82 at June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $6.2 million from $6.5 million a year ago to $12.7 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $3.8 million to $5.1 million and gross written premiums increased $70.9 million, moving from $164.3 million to $235.2 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 65.4% to 61.8%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.3 million from $2.8 million to $3.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
    
    
 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
    
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$131,989  $132,600 
Cash and cash equivalents 47,302   56,854 
Restricted cash 6,410   964 
Accrued investment income 1,014   972 
Premiums receivable 223,823   174,350 
Deferred insurance premiums 264,207   219,828 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 375,672   348,930 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,726   9,152 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 5,034   3,720 
Total Assets$1,104,027  $985,220 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$360,322  $332,573 
Deferred commission income 7,741   6,878 
Unearned premiums 277,996   230,123 
Ceded premium payable 229,749   183,969 
Payable to general agents 11,198   10,885 
Funds withheld 129,570   136,471 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,123   25,725 
Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 578   578 
Deferred tax liability 1,637   648 
Total Liabilities 1,062,985   948,921 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,547)  (3,454)
Retained deficit (149,288)  (154,124)
Total Shareholders' Equity 41,042   36,299 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,104,027  $985,220 
    
    
See Notes to June 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com




American Overseas Group Limited 
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
         
         
 Three months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues        
         
Net premiums earned$12,680  $6,529  $23,550  $12,117 
Fee income 5,126   3,832   11,070   7,656 
         
Net investment income 270   178   497   340 
Net realized gains on investments 4   25   4   437 
Other income 20   11   37   39 
         
         
Total revenues 18,100   10,575   35,158   20,589 
         
Expenses        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,835   4,268   14,330   7,842 
Acquisition expenses 3,567   1,993   7,152   3,752 
Operating expenses 3,052   2,820   6,219   5,576 
Interest expense 578   571   1,156   1,067 
         
Total expenses 15,032   9,652   28,857   18,237 
         
         
Pre-tax net profit$3,068  $923  $6,301  $2,352 
Income tax (expense) (728)  -   (1,465)  - 
         
Net profit available to common shareholders 2,340   923   4,836   2,352 
         
Net profit per common share:        
Basic$49.81  $19.65  $102.94  $50.07 
Diluted 49.81   19.65   102.94   50.07 
         
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:        
Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
         
See Notes to June 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
         