Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.3 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.9 million, or $19.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2024 was $873.62, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $817.82 at June 30, 2023.



For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $6.2 million from $6.5 million a year ago to $12.7 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $3.8 million to $5.1 million and gross written premiums increased $70.9 million, moving from $164.3 million to $235.2 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 65.4% to 61.8%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.3 million from $2.8 million to $3.1 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 131,989 $ 132,600 Cash and cash equivalents 47,302 56,854 Restricted cash 6,410 964 Accrued investment income 1,014 972 Premiums receivable 223,823 174,350 Deferred insurance premiums 264,207 219,828 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 375,672 348,930 Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,726 9,152 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 5,034 3,720 Total Assets $ 1,104,027 $ 985,220 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 360,322 $ 332,573 Deferred commission income 7,741 6,878 Unearned premiums 277,996 230,123 Ceded premium payable 229,749 183,969 Payable to general agents 11,198 10,885 Funds withheld 129,570 136,471 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,123 25,725 Notes payable 20,771 20,771 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 578 578 Deferred tax liability 1,637 648 Total Liabilities 1,062,985 948,921 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,547 ) (3,454 ) Retained deficit (149,288 ) (154,124 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 41,042 36,299 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,104,027 $ 985,220 See Notes to June 30, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com









