Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Invites Canadian Academics and Scientists to Apply for €25,000 Research Grant to Advance Microbiota’s role Study in health and diseases

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation , an organization founded by Biocodex and dedicated to inspiring scientific projects that explore the microbiome, is calling for grant proposals from innovative researchers at Canadian institutions.



Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is pleased to announce the initiation of its annual call for projects: the 2024 National Grant in Canada - a unique opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of the human microbiome. The Foundation is dedicated to fostering investigations on microbiota and their intricate interactions with various human pathologies. In line with this commitment, the Foundation is calling for "non-profit" research projects and will award selected projects that demonstrate exceptional potential and innovation.

About the National Grant

The 2024 National Grant in Canada will provide a substantial award of €25,000 to an applicant from a Canadian institution or university with a 1 to 2-year long research project centered around the theme of microbiome in human health and diseases. This initiative reflects the Foundation's mission to support groundbreaking research that contributes to a deeper understanding of the role of microbiota in maintaining or compromising human health.

Application Details - Join Us in Advancing Microbiota Research!

Interested researchers are invited to submit their applications no later than October 31st, 2024. The independent scientific committee overseeing the selection process will announce their decision by November 30, 2024. More information about eligibility criteria and the application process can be found on the official Biocodex Microbiota Foundation website: National Research Grant - Call for Projects Canada

2023 Grant Winner - Dr. Charlene Roussel

As we embark on this new grant cycle, we also take a moment to celebrate the success of Dr. Charlene Roussel, the distinguished winner of the 2023 National Grant. Dr. Roussel, affiliated with the Institute of Nutrition and Functional Foods (INAF) at Laval University and newly appointed Assistant Professor within the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Ottawa. She was recognized for her outstanding research on microbial interactions with a focus on enhancing human health, particularly in the realm of women's health. Dr. Roussel's innovative work exemplifies the kind of impactful research the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation aims to support. Her dedication to advancing our understanding of microbiota and their role in human health aligns perfectly with the Foundation's mission. For more information about Dr. Charlene Roussel and her award-winning research, please visit 2023 National Research Grant Winner - Dr. Charlene Roussel.

About Biocodex

Founded in France in 1953, Biocodex is a multinational company, based on the highest scientific and manufacturing standards. Biocodex currently holds 17 subsidiaries (including Biocodex Canada Inc. based in Montréal – Quebec) and multiple long-term partnerships spanning more than 115 countries. With over 70 years of successful international operations, the mission of Biocodex is to remain a worldwide leader in expertise within the microbiota realm.

About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general interest organization that supports research into microbiota and their interaction with various pathologies. Both foundational and applied research grants are awarded. Projects investigating the implication of microbiota in human health are selected annually by committees of independent international scientists.

