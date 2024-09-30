Anima Biotech to Present at 3ʳᵈ Annual AI/ML Enabled Drug Discovery during Discovery on Target

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the Tech.Bio leader in Visual Biology for drug discovery, will showcase its Lightning AI platform at the 3rd annual AI/ML-Enabled Drug Discovery Session, “Leveraging GenAI to Improve Speed, Efficiency and Effectiveness,” as part of the Discovery on Target event from October 1st – 2nd, 2024, in Boston, MA, and virtually.



During the conference, Anima’s Chief Business Officer, Generoso Ianniciello, M.Sc., will present a talk titled, “Visual Biology Drug Discovery,” on October 1st at 1:50 p.m. EDT. The presentation will highlight Lightning AI, Anima’s pioneering Visual Biology platform for drug discovery. Lightning AI generates entirely new disease data by imaging cellular pathways through large-scale experimental biology. It then trains neural networks on millions of pathway visualizations, enabling the platform to visually detect disease mechanisms, identify dysregulated pathways, and uncover novel, experimentally validated targets.

In addition to offering deep biological insights, Lightning AI continues its visual biology process for nominated targets by performing high-content, high-throughput screening of small molecules that can visually revert disease signatures to a healthy state. The key advantage of this approach is that the discovered molecules may work across multiple mechanisms of action, providing multiple opportunities to de-risk projects. For hard-to-drug targets, Lightning AI excels at discovering molecules that modulate mRNA biology, leveraging its proprietary neural networks trained on over 2 billion mRNA pathway visualizations, the world’s largest curated mRNA knowledge graph, specialized libraries of RNA-binding protein modulators, and deep expertise in the mRNA target space.

Anima’s unique approach has been validated by strategic partnerships with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie, along with an internal pipeline of 20 programs across therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

The Discovery on Target event brings together biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals to discuss advances in current and emerging “hot” targets and technologies, as well as target validation strategies for the discovery and development of novel therapeutic agents, ranging from biologics to small molecules. Leading experts and innovative companies will highlight advances in immunomodulation, degraders, covalent chemistries, synthetic biology, cancer antibodies, generative AI, translational models, and more.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is a recognized leader in Visual Biology for the discovery of small molecule drugs. Backed by strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie, Anima’s Lightning AI platform is revolutionizing drug discovery by visually mapping cellular pathways. The platform generates entirely new disease data through large-scale experimental biology, capturing high-content, high-throughput images of biological processes. These visualizations train neural networks to recognize disease mechanisms, identify dysregulated pathways, and uncover novel, experimentally validated targets.

Anima’s tera-scale platform conducts millions of automated experiments to screen small molecules that can visually revert disease signatures back to a healthy state, with a particular focus on mRNA biology. This process is supported by MOAi technology, which integrates a Visual Biology Knowledge Graph, large language models (LLM), and the Lightning Co-Pilot to decode mechanisms of action and identify molecular targets.

Anima’s pipeline spans Immunology (with a lung fibrosis candidate advancing in preclinical stages), Oncology (including programs for solid tumors, lymphoma, and neuroblastoma), and Neuroscience (Alzheimer’s disease and pain). Our approach has been validated with seven issued patents, 16 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. Beyond our internal pipeline, we are advancing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to pioneer the discovery of mRNA-targeting drugs, novel disease targets, and vaccines.

For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X at @AnimaBiotech.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com