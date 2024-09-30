Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Terran Orbital Corporation (“Terran” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLAP) securities between August 15, 2023 and August 14, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, “Customer Contracts”) into revenue and free cash flow; (ii) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; (iii) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Terran’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Terran should contact the Firm prior to the November 26, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .