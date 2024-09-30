SPX Introduces Seventh Annual Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that its seventh annual sustainability report with data covering 2023 is available on the company’s website at (https://www.spx.com/our-company/sustainability-reporting/).



Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Technologies commented, “I am pleased to present our latest sustainability report, sharing another year of progress. Sustainability is a key component of our value creation framework, and is embedded into our business system and strategic planning process. Over the past year, we have made considerable progress on our key sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of several new climate conscious solutions for our customers, and a further reduction in our greenhouse gas intensity, where we are ahead of schedule.”

About SPX Technologies, Inc.: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

