Spire Global, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 21, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire Global" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPIR) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Spire Global investors have until October 21, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Case Details: The complaint claims that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed critical information, including: (1) the existence of embedded leases for identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities in certain Space Services contracts, which allowed customers to deploy their own applications and sensors via satellite; (2) Spire Global’s lack of effective internal controls for revenue recognition related to these contracts; (3) as a result, the company overstated revenue for specific Space Services contracts; and (4) due to these issues, the defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising