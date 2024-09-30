VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market to Reach $29.9 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market by Solution (Equipment, Support Services and Connectivity Services), Platform (Land VSAT, Maritime VSAT and Airborne VSAT), Frequency (Ku-Band, C-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band and Others), Network Architecture (Star Topology, Mesh Topology, Hybrid Topology and Point-To-Point Links), and Design (Rugged VSAT and Non-Rugged VSAT): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the VSAT (Very small aperture terminal) market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $29.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as need for reliable internet connectivity in remote areas, growing demand for broadband services, and increased demand from industries such as maritime, oil and gas, mining, and transportation. However, high initial investment costs and regulatory challenges hinder the market growth. Moreover, the development of portable and mobile VSAT terminals and government initiatives offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market.

Segment Highlights

The connectivity services to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By solution, the connectivity services segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas, drives the growth of this segment. Major players like Intelsat, Viasat, and Eutelsat have significant market shares in this segment due to their extensive satellite networks and global coverage.

The land VSAT segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By platform, the land VSAT segment held the highest market share in 2023. The increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in rural and remote areas, and the need for reliable backup communication for businesses, has fueled this segment's growth. Companies such as Hughes Network Systems and Gilat Satellite Networks have a strong presence in this market.

The Ku-band segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By frequency, the Ku-band segment held the highest market share in 2023. The Ku-band offers a balance between bandwidth capacity and signal penetration, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Major satellite operators like Eutelsat, Intelsat, and SES have extensive Ku-band satellite fleets, contributing to the dominance of this segment.

The star topology segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By network architecture, the star topology segment held the highest market share in 2023. Star topology VSAT networks are widely adopted due to their simplicity, centralized control, and efficient use of bandwidth. These networks are particularly suitable for applications like consumer broadband, enterprise networks, and community Wi-Fi hotspots.

The non-rugged VSAT segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By design, the non-rugged VSAT segment held the highest market share in 2023. These systems are cost-effective and widely used for applications like consumer broadband, enterprise networks, and video distribution.

Regional Outlook

North America leads the market due to high demand for reliable communication in remote areas, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and government initiatives. Europe maintains a significant market share with stringent regulations ensuring quality services. Asia-Pacific experiences rapid growth, driven by expanding telecommunications networks and government investments. Latin America presents opportunities fueled by increasing internet penetration and government initiatives for broadband expansion. The Middle East and Africa exhibit strong potential, driven by the need for connectivity in remote areas and investments in satellite infrastructure.

Players:

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Viasat, Inc.

Inmarsat Global Limited

Thales Group

SES S.A.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Cobham Limited

KVH Industries, Inc.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In January 2022, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, a division under Ultra Electronics, introduced a novel portable SATCOM terminal, the ULV-950mp. This terminal received authorization from Inmarsat for operation across the Inmarsat Global Xpress network.

In February 2022, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. unveiled SkyEdge IV, an advanced ground system for satellite communication. SkyEdge IV is designed to enhance operational efficiencies through its scalable software-centric approach. In addition, it offers VSAT backward compatibility, ensuring that customers who invested in SkyEdge II-c can seamlessly transition and protect their investments.

In September 2021, L3Harris Technologies introduced its latest innovation, the Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), designed to link warfighters across the globe. The H4 Lite is a portable satellite communications terminal capable of swift deployment and maneuverability in dynamic battlefield environments. It delivers high-speed data communications for Internet access, C5ISR, and video transmission.

