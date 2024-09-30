Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. November 19, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Domino’s Pizza, Inc. ("Domino’s Pizza" or the "Company") (NYSE:DPZ) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 7, 2023 and July 17, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Domino’s Pizza investors have until November 19, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE SUMMARY: Domino’s Pizza operates in the U.S. and internationally through its subsidiaries.

A class action lawsuit against Domino’s Pizza claims that during the Class Period, the company made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information. Specifically, it alleges that Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPE), its largest master franchisee, was facing significant problems with opening new stores and closing existing ones. This made it unlikely for Domino’s to achieve its previously announced long-term growth targets for new stores.

On July 18, 2024, Domino’s announced that it expected to fall short of its goal by 175 to 275 stores, aiming for 925+ net stores internationally, mainly due to DPE's challenges. They also stated that they were temporarily suspending their guidance for 1,100+ global net stores until they could assess the full impact of DPE's store openings and closures. Following this announcement, Domino’s stock price dropped by over 13%.

