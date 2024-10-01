LASER PHOTONICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Laser Photonics Corporation on Behalf of Laser Photonics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Laser Photonics Corporation (“Laser Photonics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LASE) on behalf of Laser Photonics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Laser Photonics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 23, 2024, Laser Photonics disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "that the Company's previously issued financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, should no longer be relied upon as a result of the Company's predecessor auditor, Fruci & Associates II, PLLC (‘Fruci'), identifying an adjusting entry that Fruci had proposed and that was posted by the Company that overstated deferred revenue and needed to be corrected as discussed in further detail in Note 7 of the December 31, 2023, financial statements in the Company's Form 10-K/A that it filed on August 28, 2024, and the Form 10-Q/A filed September 12, 2024."

On this news, Laser Photonics' stock price fell $6.90 per share, or 36.7%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.90 per share on September 25, 2024.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

