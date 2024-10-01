“Teens for Education and Advocacy on Misophonia” (TEAM) Launches Nation’s First Non-Profit Organization Specifically for Teenagers Tuesday, October 1, 2024 1:11 AM

BREA, CA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misophonia is a condition that has exploded in awareness in recent years, yet little is known about it. Teenagers are particularly hard hit, which has led to the creation of Teens for Education and Advocacy on Misophonia (TEAM). As the nation’s first non-profit organization focused on supporting teens, TEAM has two primary goals. The first is to remove the stigma and mystery around the condition through providing the latest research on the causes of misophonia, as well as treatment to lessen its effect. The second is to advocate for further research, funding, and public awareness of the disorder.

Founded by Sophie B. Yang, an Orange County teen who herself has experienced the disruptive effects of misophonia, TEAM aims to be a voice for and to teenagers. Teens who are considered the tail end of Generation Z, are also consuming news and information from different forums than previous generations. Social media sites such as TikTok, Instagram, as well as YouTube and Discord, are prime gathering places for teens.

Misophonia is a condition where there are strong physiological, emotional and behavioral reactions to certain stimuli, usually particular sounds. There is little that is known about the disorder, despite its growing prevalence. It is not officially included in standard classification systems such as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, with the latest edition being the DSM-5-TR. The largest study on Misophonia to date with a representative sample of the U.S. population (Dixon et al. 2024) found that 4.6% of the U.S. may have clinically significant levels of misophonia.

Work is underway in understanding the condition and finding effective forms of treatment. The Duke Center for Misophonia and Emotion Regulation (CMER), part of Duke University School of Medicine, has been a pioneer in clinical research. Duke CMER envisions a future where doctors and other clinicians provide evidence-based resources and clinical services for people with misophonia. Dr. Zach Rosenthal, an adult clinical psychologist and Director of CMER, is optimistic that TEAM’s work will help further their mission. He believes that having a strong voice for teenagers within the misophonia community will encourage pediatricians and primary care physicians to learn about misophonia and offer evidence-based resources and services.

The recent story of actor Melissa Gilbert coming out and sharing her struggles with Misophonia led to a spate of media coverage. Many other celebrities also have misophonia, including Kelly Ripa, Gabby Douglas, and Kelly Osbourne. Interestingly, many historical figures have also had misophonia, such as Anton Chekhov, Marcel Proust, Franz Kafka, and even Queen Elizabeth II. If Misophonia doesn’t spare royalty, certainly the average person is also fair game.

https://www.teenmiso.org/

