Headwall Photonics Announces Partnership as Value Added Provider of ENVI Software

Bolton, Massachusetts, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics®, the leading provider of high-performance hyperspectral imaging solutions, is excited to announce its new partnership with NV5, becoming a value-added provider of NV5's renowned ENVI® software. ENVI is the premier software package for geospatial data processing and analysis and is trusted by customers worldwide.

The collaboration integrates ENVI software with Headwall’s hyperspectral solutions, creating an efficient workflow for users. Customers can now easily move data from Headwall sensors into ENVI for in-depth analysis, delivering precise and insightful results for a wide range of applications including environmental monitoring, precision agriculture, and industrial inspection.

“We are thrilled to offer ENVI’s robust analytical tools to our customers. This partnership highlights our commitment to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said David Blair, Vice-President, General Manager of Remote Sensing at Headwall Photonics.

“Both new and existing Headwall sensor systems clients can optimize their workflow with the leading hyperspectral tools available to the remote-sensing and GIS communities,” added Dan Gruidel, VP Strategy & Business Development, NV5.

For more information about this partnership and how ENVI software can enhance your Headwall hyperspectral imaging projects, please visit our website or contact our sales team at sales@headwallphotonics.com.

About Headwall Photonics

Headwall Photonics is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance hyperspectral imaging systems for industrial, commercial, and government markets. With a focus on innovation and quality, Headwall provides end-to-end solutions that deliver unparalleled spectral and spatial performance.

About NV5

NV5 is the world’s leading provider of geospatial software and services. From data acquisition to analytics to answers, we help organizations solve mission-critical challenges. Our geospatial experts are driven to help our clients enact meaningful change across their communities and the world.

