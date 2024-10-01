Caffewerks Introduces BaristaFlo Line: Premium Espresso Machine Parts for Coffee Enthusiasts

OLYMPIA, WA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caffewerks announced BaristaFlo , a new batch of espresso machine parts created to provide top-notch quality without the high price tag. These accessories are designed for busy cafe owners and coffee lovers by experts with over 30 years of industry experience.





Caffewerks introduced 15 products for this line. From puck screens with integrated mesh, portafilters, and baskets to gaskets and screen kits, BaristaFlo offers some fundamental parts to produce premium coffee. It also includes a basket removal tool and a trash can crafted solely to dispose of coffee grounds.

Maintaining espresso machines can be expensive. Some parts must be replaced every 3 to 6 months, making this hobby or profession costly. Many existing products are also either overpriced or of mediocre quality.

The team behind Caffewerks determined that gap and released this line to offer quality parts at a friendly price. These products make it easier and more affordable to stay on top of espresso machine maintenance.

To highlight the value of this launch, Sara Michelman, Owner, at Caffewerks shared their thoughts: "Preventive maintenance of espresso machines is a crucial part of espresso machine ownership. Espresso machine group head parts are wear items, they are meant to be replaced and upgraded 2-4 times a year when following a preventive maintenance protocol - this means replacing items before they are broken or causing trouble. The Caffewerks BaristaFlo range of products are quality parts, designed and manufactured at a more appropriate and approachable price point, with little markup. "

Besides the cost-effective maintenance, the company is also eager to help busy users by offering an auto-replenishment service. Sara continued: "We understand that busy cafe owners have a lot of decisions to make every day. We hope the BaristaFlo range can take some of the confusion out of what parts to replace old wear parts with, and with our auto subscription model, they can order once and receive PM kits all year long!"

The launch of the Caffewerks BaristaFlo line changes the history of espresso machine parts by providing first-class yet economical components.

With BaristaFlo, café owners and coffee lovers can confidently care for their machines. High-quality parts are now within reach, and it's much easier than ever to enjoy and serve the perfect cup of espresso every day.

