HEINEKEN ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CFO REAPPOINTMENT

Amsterdam, 1 October 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) intends to nominate Harold van den Broek for reappointment as member of the Executive Board of the company at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2025. The proposed reappointment is for a four-year term as per the AGM.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HEINEKEN, stated: "We are pleased to nominate Harold van den Broek for a next term. Under his leadership, HEINEKEN has realised significant revenue and operating profit growth, delivered a substantial cost savings programme and has accelerated its business transformation processes, despite global volatility. With his knowledge, experience and commitment Harold is the right person to continue the journey to deliver sustainable long-term value creation."

Harold van den Broek (born 1967, Dutch) was appointed as member of the Executive Board of HEINEKEN at the AGM in 2021. With over 30 years in fast-moving consumer goods, he has held various business and finance roles across business units, regions, and global functions in Europe, Asia, and Russia. After starting his career at Unilever in 1991 he joined Reckitt Benckiser in 2014 and served as CFO Hygiene and President Hygiene before joining HEINEKEN as CFO and member of the Executive Board on 1 June 2021.

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 90,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

