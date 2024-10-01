Fingerprints unveils 4th generation iris recognition software platform, enhancing Zero Trust security and AI deepfake protection with ease and convenience

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has introduced its 4th generation iris recognition software platform, offering a significant leap in convenience and affordability. This groundbreaking solution redefines iris recognition with a "just glance" approach, supporting large field-of-view and long-distance operation on cost-effective off the shelf hardware—without compromising the inherent security of eye-based biometrics, boasting one-in-a-million accuracy.



The technology requires minimal face visibility, as little as a one-by-one inch area, and works seamlessly with glasses, masks, makeup, beards and headwear. Unlike some other contactless modalities, our iris recognition solution effortlessly distinguishes between siblings, including identical twins. Key use cases include enterprise and residential access control, personal computers, automotive, identity verification for time and attendance, point-of-sale systems, and more. User enrolment takes just a few seconds, with instant authentication thereafter.

The platform’s advanced machine learning (AI) provides an effortless, prompt, and secure user experience, while enabling a low-cost and small-footprint acquisition system by virtue of its ability to operate at unparalleled image resolutions, including 3 px/mm. With the rise in deepfake and privacy concerns regarding face recognition, iris mitigates fakes for superior security and user experience.

Live demonstrations are available starting today. System integration with select customers will begin in Q1 2025, with general availability later in the year.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints, comments: “With the 4th generation of our iris recognition platform, we're breaking new ground in biometric security. By combining cutting-edge technology with affordability, we’re providing an unmatched user experience that meets the growing demand for secure, touchless solutions, not least in the context of Zero Trust security frameworks. Zero Trust is quickly becoming standard and requires continuous user authentication which is typically dependent upon passwords, offering poor security and user experience. Our iris recognition platform can help insert a more reliable means of identity authentication into Zero Trust, using biometrics to strengthen cyber security whilst improving the user experience. Our platform will not only elevate convenience but also ensure that security is accessible across a wide range of applications.”

Device manufacturers can choose from a variety of system configurations, tailored to specific needs like hardware, field-of-view, and operational distance, all optimized for different computational platforms.

