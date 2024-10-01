Boyden UK Makes History with Live Visit to the International Space Station

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm, made history at its UK Annual Assembly with a live personal tour of the ISS by NASA Astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps, part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission.



Boyden’s 250 guests from the international business community in London were treated to a live interview with Jeanette Epps, conducted by Nick Robeson, Managing Partner of Boyden in the UK & Ireland, followed by an instantaneous, live tour of the ISS in what is believed to be a UK first.

“It is a huge honour, and a technological feat by the Institute of Engineering & Technology, to interview Jeanette live at the ISS in front of our guests this year,” says Nick Robeson, Managing Partner of Boyden in the UK & Ireland. “Jeanette described the personal challenges behind the media headlines, such as the exploded Russian satellite and faults on the Starliner space capsule. We wish the crew a successful mission and safe return to earth later in October.”

While preparations were made to connect with the ISS, Boyden’s guests heard from Mark Russell, CEO of The Children's Society and extraordinary advocate for children’s welfare. The Society’s work in “transforming the hopes and happiness of young people facing abuse, exploitation and neglect” aligns with Boyden’s support over two decades for children and youth-oriented charities in the UK. Donate here.

The London International Gospel Choir made a gospel choir debut singing to Jeanette in space, Rise Up by Andra Day, and What Have You Done Today to Make You Feel Proud? led by Nina Rosenberger, Artistic Director and MD.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dc8dcc0-824a-4abc-a11b-4e1f7e352453