Hi-View Provides Further Exploration Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View’ or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) has received further gold and silver sampling results from its 2024 exploration program on its Golden Stranger claims (“Golden Stranger”) and its Lawyers South, East and West claims (the “Lawyers Group” and collectively, the “Properties”) located in BC’s prolific Toodoggone region. The Properties are contiguous to the Thesis Gold Inc. Lawyers-Ranch Project that has reported significant drilling intercepts and extensive ongoing drilling campaigns.



In Hi-View’s 2024 exploration program, two areas with multiple anomalous gold and silver in soil samples were identified 800 m north of and 1.2 km southeast of the main showings. At the Golden Stranger, five samples returned anomalous gold (>0.2 parts per million [ppm] Au) and six samples returned anomalous silver (>5 ppm Ag), including one impressive high-grade sample that returned 111.5 grams/tonne or ppm of gold(Au) and 2,740 ppm of silver(Ag). Additionally, quartz veins sampled 1.3 km to the southeast of the Golden Stranger on the Lawyers Group revealed a previously unknown mineralized zone, with one sample returning 2.68 ppm Au and 13.2 ppm Ag and four samples returning anomalous silver, indicating significant potential for further discoveries in this area.

In the 2023 exploration program, physical work consisting of rock and soil sampling was completed on 389 sites of interest within the Golden Stranger Property, a helicopter landing pad was constructed to facilitate further exploration and a Wildlife Management Plan was completed. The Golden Stranger has historical drilling of 29 diamond drill holes during 1987 and 1988, which showed gold (Au) and silver (Ag) mineralization in core and on surface consistent with other regional mineralized trends. The Lawyers Group had an airborne magnetics survey flown at 100 meter line spacing, which produced strong magnetic anomalies consistent with other regional mineralized trends.

The exploration results highlight both the known mineralization around the Golden Stranger and the potential for discoveries in adjacent areas. The findings suggest the need for follow-up work to further delineate the extent of the mineralized zones, particularly in the newly identified Zone in the Lawyers Group.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds interests in the Golden Stranger claims and the Lawyers West, East, South claims, together with claims acquired directly, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,140 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, CEO

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

