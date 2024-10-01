Awilco Drilling Plc: Result of Warrants Exercised

Further to the stock exchange release of 26 June 2024 from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling") regarding the end date for the exercise of the issued warrants, the Company can now confirm that at the end of the exercise period, 10,136,819 warrants have been exercised.



Following the warrants exercised, 10,136,819 new Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) will be issued. After the issuing, the new total number of outstanding SNDRs in the Company will be 24,754,954.

