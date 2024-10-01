Global and China Autonomous Driving SoC Research Report 2024: Product Selection and Tier1 Support Solutions for Domestic and Foreign Autonomous Driving SoC Vendors

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Driving SoC Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For passenger cars in the price range of RMB100,000-200,000, a range of 50-100T high-compute SoCs will be mass-produced.



According to the publisher's statistical analysis of its database, in 2023 the penetration rate of L2+ NOA (including L2. 5 highway NOA and L2. 9 urban NOA, with hardware pre-embedded) in new cars in China stood at 9. 67%, of which the penetration rate of L2. 9 was 4. 88%.



In 2023, the total sales of new cars supporting L2+ NOA (L2. 5&L2. 9, with hardware pre-embedded) were around 2. 12 million units. Currently, the intelligent driving SoCs installed are led by Tesla FSD, NVIDIA ORIN-X /ORIN-N/Xavier, Horizon Robotics J5/J3, Huawei MDC Ascend 610, TI TDA4VM/ TI TDA4VH, and Black Sesame A1000.



50-100T high-compute autonomous driving SoCs will be quickly introduced into passenger cars in the price range of RMB100,000-200,000.



In China, passenger cars priced at RMB100,000-200,000 are still the main sales range. In current stage, the penetration rate of L2+ NOA (L2. 5&L2. 9, with hardware pre-embedded) in this price range is still very low, mainly due to costs.



Passenger cars in the price range of RMB100,000-200,000 are still mainly configured with entry-level L2 autonomous driving at this stage, but the installation of L2. 5 autonomous driving is also increasing rapidly.



Single-chip cockpit-driving cross-domain integration is becoming the focus of the market.



As EEA tends to be centralized, the integration of intelligent driving domain and cockpit domain has become a trend.



NVIDIA, Qualcomm, SemiDrive and Black Sesame Technologies among others were the first to release cockpit-driving integration chips; the likes of Baidu, iMotion, Bosch, ZF, Desay SV, Hangsheng Electronics and Z-ONE have also announced single-chip cockpit-driving integration domain control products and system solutions;



It is expected that during 2024-2025, single-chip cockpit-driving cross-domain integration solutions will be massively installed in vehicles.



Currently the industry has launched SoC products for cross-domain integration, such as Qualcomm 8775, Black Sesame C1296, SemiDrive X9CC, and NVIDIA Thor. Tier1s are developing system solutions based on these chips.



Will SoCs self-developed by OEMs become mainstream?



Background of OEMs strengthening independent development of SoCs



Cost control: The unit price of the mainstream ORIN-X SoC is at least USD250, that is, more than USD500 for two. The price of Thor is at least USD500 per unit. OEMs develop SoCs in house, hoping to achieve cockpit-driving integration with a single chip and replace the current NVIDIA ORIN + Qualcomm 8295 combination to cut down costs. Typical examples include NIO NX9031, and Xpeng and NVIDIA's customized 750T version of Thor. However self-developed SoCs need to achieve scale effect, and with shipments of at least 1 million units, they will be cost-effective.



Independent and controllable: in the context of US sanctions, relying on only Orin, Thor or Qualcomm 8295/8255 brings a bigger supply chain risk. OEMs prefer to introduce more domestic alternatives into high-level autonomous driving. A typical example is SiEngine, which is supported by Geely and has developed AD1000 intelligent driving SoC and SE1000 cockpit SoC.



Product customization and AI-oriented development: the SoC designs of NVIDIA, Qualcomm and other companies are oriented to general needs. IP, circuit design, tool chain and other links all target the general needs of customers, resulting in high complexity in chip design. Yet OEMs can design chips just based on their own needs and do not need to open them to the outside world, so the chip design is less complex, and highly integrated with their own intelligent driving algorithms, and even cloud AI chips. Typical examples include Tesla FSD and cloud Dojo chips. Li Auto is also self-developing intelligent driving SoCs and cloud AI chips, and plans to tape out in 2024 and start production as early as 2026.



Challenges faced by OEMs in self-developing SoCs

In the current market environment, it is quite challenging for OEMs to independently develop chips. On the one hand, they have to compete with professional chip design companies in development speed, product definition capabilities, human resources and management capabilities; on the other hand, it is difficult for a single OEM to purchase tens of millions of chips, so whether they can make continuous investments is a huge challenge.

The annual shipments of an automotive SoC are lower than one million units, making it difficult to support the continuous investments in chip R&D. If OEMs do not have sufficient shipments, it will be difficult for them to recover the costs, and lowering the chip cost of vehicles will be even a false hope.



Independent chip manufacturing is more suitable for OEMs or OEM alliances with large shipments (SiEngine has developed multiple leading customers like Geely, FAW, Zeekr, and Volvo; Xpeng has chosen to form an alliance with Volkswagen) or OEMs with high unit prices of vehicles (NIO and Li Auto target high-end users).



Transistors: 50+ billion



CPU, ARM IP, Cortex-A78AE, 32-core CPU configuration, and both large and small core configuration, performance of 615KDMIPS, far higher than NVIDIA ORIN (228KDMIP, 12-core CPU)



ISP, developed in-house by NIO, high dynamic range; 26 bits (bit width is mainly subject to the dynamic range of ADC, the higher the bit width of ISP the higher the frame rate can be, and the bit width of most ISPs are only 10 or 12 bits); image bandwidth of 6. 5GPixel/s, far higher than NVIDIA ORIN (1. 85Gpixel/s); processing delay of < 5ms



Key Topics Covered:



1 Autonomous Driving SoC Passenger Car Market Research and Data Analysis

1.1 Autonomous Driving SoC Market Share

1.2 Research on Autonomous Driving System Market of Passenger Cars by Price Range (Jan.-Apr.2024)

1.3 Research on Autonomous Driving System Market for Passenger Cars by Price Range (2023)

1.4 Market Share of Autonomous Driving SoC Suppliers for Passenger Cars by Price Range

1.5 Cockpit-Driving Integration SoC platform

1.6 200T and Above Ultra-high Computing Power Autonomous Driving SoC Platform

1.7 80-200T Large Computing Power Intelligent Driving SoC Platform

1.8 20-80T Medium Computing Power Autonomous Driving SoC Platform

1.9 20T and Below Low Computing Power Autonomous Driving SoC platform



2 OEMs' Autonomous Driving SoC Solution Deployment and Self-research Strategy

2.1 OEM Autonomous Driving SoC Deployment Solution

2.2 Background of OEMs' Self-developed Autonomous Driving SoCs

2.3 Tesla Self-developed SoC

2.4 NIO Self-developed SoC

2.5 XPeng Motors Self-developed SoC

2.6 Li Auto Self-developed SoC

2.7 Momenta Self-developed SoC

2.8 Leapmotor Lingxin Self-developed SoC



3 Product Selection and Tier1 Support Solutions for Domestic and Foreign Autonomous Driving SoC Vendors

3.1 NVIDIA ORIN/Thor series and Tier1 System Solution

3.2 Qualcomm 8650/8620/8775 Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.3 Mobileye EyeQ5/EyeQ6 Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.4 TI TDA4VL/TDA4VM/TDA4VH Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.5 Renesas R-CAR V4/V3 Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.6 Horizon J3/J5/J6 Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.7 Black Sesame A1000/A2000/C1000 Series and Tier1 System Solution

3.8 Huawei MDC610/MDC810 and Tier1 System Solutions

3.9 SemiDrive V9/X9 series and Tier1 System Solution

3.10 SiEngine AD1000/SE1000 and Tier1 System Solution



4 Global Autonomous Driving SoC Vendors and SoC Chip Design

4.1 Qualcomm

4.2 NVIDIA

4.3 Mobileye

4.4 TI

4.5 Renesas Electronics

4.6 Ambarella



5 China Autonomous Driving SoC Vendors and SoC Chip Design

5.1 Horizon

5.2 Black Sesame

5.3 SemiDrive

5.4 Huawei

5.5 AXERA



