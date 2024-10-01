Automotive OEM Telematics Research Report 2024-2030: 3/4 Cars Sold in 2023 were Equipped with Embedded Telematics System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Driving Uptake of Smartphone Integration

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Three out of four cars sold in 2023 were equipped with embedded telematics systems

The Analyzer estimates that total shipments of embedded OEM telematics systems reached 59.3 million units worldwide in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9 percent, the shipments are expected to reach 82.9 million units in 2028. During the same time, the attach rate of embedded telematics units is forecasted to increase from about 75 percent in 2023 to 94 percent in 2028. The number of telematics subscribers using embedded systems is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.6 percent from 239.7 million subscribers in 2023 to 473.8 million in 2028

Several categories of car telematics applications are now offered on a commercial basis by carmakers. Examples include eCall and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking (SVT), vehicle diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, connected navigation and infotainment, entertainment services such as music and video streaming, Wi-Fi hotspots as well as concierge services and convenience applications. Convenience applications include remote control of vehicle functions such as door lock/unlock, vehicle preconditioning (heating or cooling of the passenger compartment before a trip), EV charging management and finding the last parking position.

Several other applications also exist, for instance, usage-based insurance, leasing and rental fleet management as well as electronic toll collection and road charging. Carmakers are also exploring in-vehicle commerce platforms and data exchanges to offer telematics data to third-party service providers. During the past years, carmakers have supported third-party service providers with APIs enabling data access and SDKs for application development.

A major trend in the connected car industry is moreover the increasing adoption of Android Automotive OS and Google Automotive Services (GAS). GM, Honda, Renault, Lincoln, Nissan, Volvo Cars and Polestar already have cars on the road today equipped with Android Automotive OS and GAS. Several other car OEMs have announced plans to adopt these in future car models. The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and virtually all of the world's leading carmakers have launched mass-market services in key regions. The drivers behind the adoption of OEM telematics are both commercial and regulatory.

Regulatory initiatives related to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics in Europe. The EU's eCall initiative and Russia's ERA-GLONASS have made an automatic emergency call device a mandatory safety feature in all new car models sold. In North America, commercial services have driven the adoption of OEM telematics services that have evolved from being a differentiator to a mainstream feature now offered by all the leading car brands on a large majority of their models.

The Analyzer estimates that about 75 percent of all new cars sold worldwide in 2023 were equipped with an OEM-embedded telematics system, up from 72 percent in 2022. North America is the most advanced market in terms of premium telematics services with an attach rate of 91 percent. The EU+EFTA+UK region is just behind and had an attach rate of 90 percent. Other developed markets such as Japan and South Korea currently have attach rates of approximately 81 percent. China is an important market for telematics services with an attach rate of about 78 percent in 2023.

In other regions, the attach rate is still below 40 percent. As many volume brands such as Toyota, GM, Stellantis, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Honda and Nissan now offer connected services for free in their main markets, they will constitute a large part of the growth of connected car subscriptions in the coming years. Premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes Benz and Audi have offered telematics services as a standard feature across models and geographies for more than a decade and have a considerable number of subscribers. Other major car brands offering embedded telematics on a broad scale include Kia, Tesla, Renault, Geely, BYD, Volvo Cars, SAIC, GWM and Changan Motors.

Market Trends

Mass market safety services driven by regional mandates

Automotive OEMs to collaborate in a wide ecosystem of partners

OEM SVT services compete with aftermarket services in many countries

Connected navigation faces competition from free smartphone apps

Remote control features have become standard and continue to evolve

CRM solutions and vehicle diagnostics enable improved customer care

OEMs involved in usage-based insurance products

Connectivity enables new car distribution models

Wi-Fi hotspots enable convenient connectivity for passengers

Over-the-air (OTA) updates reduce recall expenses

Call centre convenience services are less common

AI-powered in-car personal assistants to complement concierge services

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto drive uptake of smartphone integration

Data exchanges make OEM data available for third-party providers

In-vehicle commerce platforms are emerging in mature markets

New car assessment programmes drive demand for V2X

Android Automotive OS and Google Automotive Services gain traction

TSPs adjust to automotive OEMs' insourcing strategies

Chinese brands enter the European car market

Smartphone-mirroring solutions expected to remain popular

Data consumption from connected cars will ramp up in the next few years

Satellite IoT communications in the automotive industry

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on car populations and new car registrations worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the car OEM telematics value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 21 major car OEMs and their telematics propositions.

Updated market forecasts by region lasting until 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 The Global Passenger Car Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Passenger cars in use by region

1.1.2 New passenger car registration trends

1.2 Car manufactures

1.2.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

1.2.2 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1.2.3 Volkswagen Group

1.2.4 Stellantis

1.2.5 Ford Motor Company

1.2.6 General Motors

1.2.7 Mercedes-Benz Group

1.2.8 BMW Group

1.2.9 Honda Motor

1.2.10 Hyundai Motor Group

1.3 Overview of car OEM telematics services

1.4 Regulatory compliance

1.4.1 Vehicle security, safety and emergency call regulations

1.4.2 Vehicle emissions

1.4.3 Data protection

1.5 Market trends

1.5.1 Hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and all-electric vehicles

1.5.2 Carsharing and personal transportation as a service

1.5.3 ADAS and autonomous driving technologies

1.5.4 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications

2 Car Telematics Solutions

2.1 Car telematics infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Tracking segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Car telematics applications

2.2.1 eCall and roadside assistance

2.2.2 Stolen vehicle tracking

2.2.3 Motor insurance telematics

2.2.4 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

2.2.5 Over-the-air updates

2.2.6 Leasing and rental fleet management

2.2.7 Electronic toll collection and congestion charging

2.2.8 Remote control and convenience services

2.2.9 Connected navigation and infotainment

2.2.10 Connected in-vehicle payments

2.2.11 Wi-Fi hotspot

2.3 Connectivity options

2.3.1 Tethered devices

2.3.2 Integrated smartphone solutions

2.3.3 Embedded connectivity solution

3 OEM Telematics Propositions

3.1 BMW

3.2 BYD Auto

3.3 Changan Motors

3.5 Geely

3.6 General Motors

3.7 Great Wall Motors

3.8 Honda Motor Company

3.9 Hyundai Motor Group

3.10 Jaguar Land Rover

3.11 Mazda Motor Corporation

3.12 Mercedes-Benz Group

3.13 Nissan Motor Company

3.14 Renault Group

3.15 SAIC Motor

3.16 Stellantis

3.17 Subaru

3.18 Tesla

3.19 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.20 Volkswagen Group

3.21 Volvo Cars

4 Connected Car Ecosystem Players

4.1 Telematics service providers

4.1.1 Beijing Yesway Information Technology

4.1.2 Bosch

4.1.3 Cerence

4.1.4 Harman International

4.1.5 IMS

4.1.6 OCTO Telematics

4.1.7 PATEO

4.1.8 Sibros

4.1.9 SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services

4.1.10 Targa Telematics

4.1.11 Valtech Mobility

4.1.12 WirelessCar

4.2 Mobile operators

4.2.1 America Movil

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.3 China Mobile

4.2.4 China Unicom

4.2.5 Deutsche Telekom

4.2.6 KDDI

4.2.7 Orange

4.2.8 T-Mobile USA

4.2.9 Telefonica Group

4.2.10 Verizon Communications

4.2.11 Vodafone

4.3 IoT managed service providers

4.3.1 Aeris

4.3.2 Airnity

4.3.3 Cubic Telecom

4.3.4 NTT

4.3.5 Tata Communications

4.4 Marketplace and developer platform providers

4.4.1 CCC Intelligent Solutions

4.4.2 High Mobility

4.4.3 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

4.4.4 Smartcar

4.4.5 Verisk Analytics

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Car telematics forecasts

5.2 Market trends

5.3 Value chain analysis

5.3.1 Automotive OEM suppliers

5.3.2 Telematics service providers

5.3.3 Car manufacturers

5.3.4 Telecoms industry players

5.3.5 Software, application and content suppliers

5.4 Mergers and acquisitions

