AgentSmyth Appoints Industry Veteran Robert DiFazio as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member Amidst Rapid Growth and Milestone Achievements

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgentSmyth, a leading AI-powered financial data and analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Robert DiFazio as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and member of its Board of Directors. With over 40 years of experience in capital markets and investment management, DiFazio brings unparalleled expertise to AgentSmyth at a pivotal moment in the company's expansion.



An Unmatched Industry Leader Joins AgentSmyth

Robert DiFazio's illustrious career includes senior leadership roles such as Co-Head of Global Equities at Citigroup and a Founding Investor in Strategas Research Partners. His extensive background in capital markets, trading, investment banking, and venture capital has shaped strategies for some of the world's most influential financial institutions.

"Joining AgentSmyth is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of fintech innovation," said Robert DiFazio, CSO of AgentSmyth. "The company's AI-driven approach is transforming how financial professionals access and utilize data. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth."

Strengthening Leadership with Key Technology Hires

In addition to DiFazio's appointment, AgentSmyth has bolstered its technology leadership team with the hiring of Brian Jo as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Salman Razzaq as Vice President of Engineering. Brian Jo, formerly at Market Reader, brings a wealth of experience in developing advanced financial platforms. Salman Razzaq, previously at S&P Global, adds significant expertise in engineering scalable solutions for complex data environments.

"Our expanded leadership team positions us to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients," said Pulkit Jaiswal, Co-CEO of AgentSmyth. "Brian and Salman are instrumental in enhancing our platform's capabilities and scaling our operations globally."

Significant Milestones: Over 10,000 Client Searches and Rapid User Growth

Since launching its AgentSmyth All-Access offering just three months ago, the company has surpassed 10,000 client searches, signaling strong market validation. Additionally, AgentSmyth has onboarded over 200 institutional traders from both buy-side and sell-side firms, with a growing number converting into paid licenses.

AgentSmyth's platform covers 58,200 equities, with an average agent response time of 2.5 to 30 seconds. The efficiency gained through the platform's AI agents has saved clients an estimated 296 days of research hours compared to traditional tools.

"Reaching over 10,000 client searches in such a short timeframe demonstrates the market's appetite for smarter, faster insights," said Pulkit Jaiswal, Co-CEO of AgentSmyth. "Our platform is revolutionizing how professionals consume data, turning complex market dynamics into actionable intelligence."

Introducing the Rag2Riches Framework and Technological Advancements

At the core of AgentSmyth's technological innovation is the proprietary Rag2Riches Framework, which dynamically upgrades vector contexts with real-time insights on economic events, news, and trader actions. By integrating live Level 2 (L2) flows and options data, the platform delivers unparalleled market intelligence, keeping clients ahead with precise, actionable insights.

"Our Rag2Riches Framework is a game-changer for market analysis," noted Brian Jo, CTO of AgentSmyth. "By providing real-time, context-rich data, we're empowering traders and analysts to make informed decisions faster than ever before."

Diverse Offerings Catering to Active and Passive Customers

AgentSmyth's two main offerings—AgentSmyth All-Access and Silver Bullets—are seeing strong adoption, catering to both active traders seeking in-depth analysis and passive customers who prefer concise, actionable insights delivered directly to their inboxes.

"Our diverse product suite was designed to meet the unique needs of different market participants," said Mike Block, COO of AgentSmyth. "Whether it's comprehensive analysis or quick, actionable insights, we're delivering value across the spectrum."

Empowered by SEC Registration

The company's momentum is further accelerated by its recent approval as an SEC-registered investment advisor. This regulatory milestone allows AgentSmyth to onboard paid clients while delivering real-time, actionable trade recommendations, ensuring compliance and transparency.

"SEC registration was a critical step in our mission to democratize access to advanced market intelligence," added Mike Block, COO of AgentSmyth. "It enables us to scale our offerings responsibly while meeting the stringent requirements expected by our institutional clients."

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion & Market Reach

AgentSmyth is poised for continued aggressive growth, with plans to expand into European and Asian equity markets by Q1 2025 through existing data partnerships. Additionally, AgentSmyth has secured strategic partnerships with several Order Management Systems (OMS). These collaborations facilitate deep integration into existing workflows, granting AgentSmyth access to over 2,000 institutional traders and portfolio managers without additional marketing expenditure.

"Our OMS partnerships provide the infrastructure for rapid adoption across the financial services landscape," noted Daniel McCooey, Co-CEO of AgentSmyth. "Clients can seamlessly incorporate our AI agents into their daily operations, enhancing decision-making with zero friction. "We're entering an exciting phase of global expansion and product enhancement," said Robert DiFazio, CSO of AgentSmyth. "I’m eager to leverage my experience to drive AgentSmyth’s strategic initiatives and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

