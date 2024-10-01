Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms Research Report 2024: Telematics, TMS, ERP Integrations Power the Future of Transportation Visibility

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms is a comprehensive source of information about solutions offering visibility functionality for the transport sector. Whether you are a visibility platform provider, transport management system provider, telematics vendor, enterprise software provider, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Many companies today offer various types of visibility functionality for the transport sector. Players active in this space range from niche visibility providers and more general transport management system providers, through broader supply chain and logistics software vendors, to providers of fully integrated business management IT solutions such as enterprise resource planning systems.

Key players in this market include Project44, FourKites and Shippeo which are all focused on visibility platforms specifically. Project44 and FourKites are both US-based companies active on the global market, while Shippeo is based in France. These companies have all extensive partner ecosystems, ranging from ELD and telematics companies to TMS, WMS and ERP system vendors as well as consulting firms and system integrators.

Project44 alone has more than 1,400 telematics integrations and 80 TMS/ERP integrations. FourKites also works with various partner companies having hundreds of enterprise technology offerings including ERP, TMS, WMS, dispatch and other supply chain technologies. Shippeo's multimodal visibility network in turn integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems.

Highlights from the report:

Descriptions of visibility technologies and associated concepts.

Overview of the types of players active in the transportation visibility space.

Profiles of the leading providers of real-time transportation visibility platforms.

Summary of additional visibility technology providers.

Analyst commentary and concluding remarks.

The report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of real-time transportation visibility platforms?

What other companies offer transportation visibility technology?

How will the transportation visibility space evolve in the future?

How are the concepts of fleet management, transport management and visibility related?

Key Topics Covered:

Fleet management, transport management and visibility

Fleet management solutions

Transport management systems

Real-time transportation visibility platforms

Key players in the transportation visibility space Project44 FourKites Shippeo Transporeon Descartes

Other visibility providers

Concluding remarks

