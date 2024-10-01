$49.3 Bn GLP-1 Markets 2024-2035 with Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Dominating

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Active Compound Used, Type of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs, Type of Agonist, Route of Administration, Target indication, Geography, Leading Developers and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GLP-1 Market is valued at USD 49.3 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medications primarily utilized for managing blood sugar levels / glucose levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes. Further, a few GLP-1 agonists can also help in the treatment of obesity and related heart disease (cardiovascular disease). It is important to mention that, according to a study conducted by Lancet, 42.4% of adult individuals in the US are obese.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 4 million people die annually due to obesity. In addition, nearly 530 million global adult population suffer from diabetes, with 98% of those having type 2 diabetes and prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase to nearly 1.3 billion by 2050, making it a significant public health concern. It is worth mentioning that, according to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes was the eighth leading cause of death in 2021.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift in consumer lifestyles driven by the growing influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and direct-to-consumer advertising. This has led to a surge in the demand for weight loss and type 2 diabetes treatment solutions, which is likely to spur innovation and market expansion in this domain. In order to address the increasing demand for type 2 diabetes and body weight management drugs, various initiatives have been undertaken by players to develop drugs for treatment of such indications; of these, GLP-1 agonist drugs have emerged as promising option driven by the significant number of positive clinical trial results, along with continuous research and development efforts.

Over the past few years, a number of GLP-1 drugs targeting obesity and type 2 diabetes have received regulatory approvals globally. In 2024, the FDA approved Wegovy, developed by Novo Nordisk, for the treatment of serious heart problems in adults with obesity or overweight. Given the lucrative potential of these drugs, the GLP-1 market, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonist market, has gained significant attention of both private and public investors leading to the substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

Elaborate profiles of prominent players developing GLP-1 drugs (shortlisted based on the number of drugs in its pipeline). Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and leadership team), financial information, drug portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of the partnerships inked between stakeholders in the GLP-1 industry

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of GLP-1 companies.

A detailed GLP-1 receptor agonist market forecast analysis in order to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity for GLP-1 companies over the next decade.

Detailed projections of the current and future revenues from the sales of drugs developed by the leading players, namely Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and other players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Project Methodology

2.4. Forecast Methodology

2.5. Robust Quality Control

2.6. Key Market Segmentations

2.7. Key Considerations



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Time Period

3.2.2. Currency Coverage and Foreign Exchange Rate

3.2.3. Trade Policies

3.2.4. Recession

3.2.5. Inflation



4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5 INTRODUCTION

5.1. Overview of the GLP-1 Drug

5.2. Important Facts in GLP-1 Domain

5.3. Future Perspectives



6 MARKET LANDSCAPE: GLP-1 DRUGS

6.1. GLP-1 Drugs: Market Landscape

6.2. GLP-1 Drugs: Developer Landscape



7 GLP-1 DRUGS: DETAILED COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.1.1. AstraZeneca

7.1.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.1.2. Pipeline Portfolio

7.1.1.3. Financial Details

7.1.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.1.2. D&D Pharmatech

7.1.3. Eli Lilly

7.1.4. Novo Nordisk

7.1.5. Pfizer

7.1.6. Sanofi

7.1.7. Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

7.1.8. Vivani



8 GLP-1 DRUGS: BRIEF COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.1.1. Biolingus

8.1.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.1.2. Pipeline Portfolio

8.1.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

8.1.3. Gmax Biopharm

8.1.4. Hanmi Pharmaceutical

8.1.5. Innogen

8.1.6. PegBio

8.1.7. QL Biopharma

8.1.8. Roche

8.1.9. Sciwind Biosciences

8.1.10. Viking Therapeutics

8.1.11. vTv Therapeutics

8.1.11.1. Company Overview

8.1.11.2. Pipeline Portfolio

9 PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. GLP-1 Market: Partnerships and Collaborations



9.3.6. Analysis by Geography

9.3.6.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

9.3.6.2. Local and International Deals



10 MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Drivers

10.3. Market Restraints

10.4. Market Opportunities

10.5. Market Challenges

10.6. Conclusion



11 GLOBAL GLP-1 MARKET

11.1. Assumptions and Methodology

11.2. Global GLP-1 Market, Historical Trends and Forecasted Estimates, till 2035

11.2.1. Scenario Analysis

11.2.1.1. Conservative Scenario

11.2.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.2.2. Key Market Segmentations



12 GLP-1 MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE

12.1. Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2020, 2024 and 2035

12.2.1. GLP-1 Market for Biologics, till 2035

12.2.2. GLP-1 Market for Small Molecules, till 2035

12.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



13 GLP-1 MARKET, BY ACTIVE COMPOUND USED

13.1. Assumptions and Methodology

13.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Active Compound Used, 2020, 2024 and 2035

13.2.1. GLP-1 Market for Dulaglutide, till 2035

13.2.2. GLP-1 Market for Liraglutide, till 2035

13.2.3. GLP-1 Market for Orforglipron, till 2035

13.2.4. GLP-1 Market for Retatrutide, till 2035

13.2.5. GLP-1 Market for Semaglutide, till 2035

13.2.6. GLP-1 Market for Survodutide, till 2035

13.2.7. GLP-1 Market for Tirzepatide, till 2035

13.2.8. GLP-1 Market for Other Active Compounds, till 2035

13.3 Data Triangulation and Validation



14 GLP-1 MARKET, BY TYPE OF GLP-1 AGONIST DURGS

14.1. Assumptions and Methodology

14.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Type (Long,Short Acting) of GLP-1 Agonist Drugs, 2020, 2024 and 2035

14.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



15 GLP-1 MARKET, BY GLP-1 AGONIST

15.1. Assumptions and Methodology

15.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by GLP-1 Agonist, 2020, 2024 and 2035

15.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



16 GLP-1 MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

16.1. Assumptions and Methodology

16.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2020, 2024 and 2035

16.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



17 GLP-1 MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

17.1. Assumptions and Methodology

17.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Target Indication, 2020, 2024 and 2035

17.2.1. GLP-1 Market for Alzheimer's Disease, till 2035

17.2.2. GLP-1 Market for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, till 2035

17.2.3. GLP-1 Market for Obesity, till 2035

17.2.4. GLP-1 Market for Sleep Apnea, till 2035

17.2.5. GLP-1 Market for Type 2 Diabetes, till 2035

17.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



18 GLP-1 MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

18.1. Assumptions and Methodology

18.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020, 2024 and 2035

18.3. Data Triangulation and Validation



19 GLP-1 MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF GLP-1 DRUGS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Approved GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

19.2.1. Feisumei (Benaglutide) Sales Forecast

19.2.2. Fu Laimei (Polyethylene Glycol Loxenatide) Sales Forecast

19.2.3. Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

19.2.4. Ozempic (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

19.2.5. Rybelsus (Semaglutide Oral) Sales Forecast

19.2.6. Saxenda (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

19.2.7. Trulicity (Dulaglutide) Sales Forecast

19.2.8. Victoza (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

19.2.9. Wegovy (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

19.2.10. XULTOPHY (Insulin Degludec / Liraglutide ) Sales Forecast

19.2.11. Zepbound (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

19.3. Phase III GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

19.3.1. GMA102 / Glutazumab Sales Forecast

19.3.2. JY09 Sales Forecast

19.3.3. LY3298176 / Tirzepatide Sales Forecast

19.3.4. Mazdutide / LY3305677/ IBI-362 Sales Forecast

19.3.5. Orforglipron / LY3502970 Sales Forecast

19.3.6. PB-119 / PEG-exenatide / Polyethylene glycol exenatide Sales Forecast

19.3.7. Retatrutide / LY3437943 Sales Forecast

19.3.8. Semaglutide Oral Sales Forecast

19.3.9. Semaglutide Subcutaneous Sales Forecast

19.3.10. Survodutide / BI 456906 Sales Forecast

19.3.11. XW003 / Ecnoglutide Sales Forecast

19.3.12. YN011-isupaglutide Sales Forecast

20 GLP-1 MARKET, BY LEADING DRUG DEVELOPERS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Leading Drug Developers, 2020 (USD Million)

20.3. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Leading Drug Developers, 2024 (USD Million)

20.4. GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Leading Drug Developers, 2035 (USD Million)

21 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

22 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

