Gluten-free Chocolate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024: Dark Chocolate Accounted for a 38% Share in 2023 and is Forecast to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 8.7% Over 2024-2030

The global gluten-free chocolate market size is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Increasing prevalence of celiac disease is the key factor driving the product demand. Moreover, gluten-free chocolates are a healthier option than the usual chocolates, which is also driving their demand. Rising concerns regarding a large number of undiagnosed cases of individuals with gluten allergy or gluten intolerance may have a negative impact on the market growth over the coming years.







The dark chocolate product segment holds the largest share in the market owing to its growing popularity. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dark chocolate, such as lowered levels of stress and risks of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, will boost the demand further. Other benefits include improved blood circulation, memory, and ability to focus and lowered anxiety levels.



North America grow significantly over the forecast period. will expand further due to high number of cases of celiac disease in U.S. The manufacturers in North America focus on providing high-quality products by using latest production techniques, which is also driving the region's growth.



Gluten-free Chocolate Market Report Highlights

Dark chocolate segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 38.8% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period

North American gluten-free chocolate market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period

These manufacturers focus more on product development, capacity expansion, and M&A to gain a higher market share

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





