Nicola Wealth Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth is pleased to announce a series of strategic leadership changes to drive the firm’s continued growth and solidify its position as one of Canada’s fastest-growing private investment counsel firms. Founder and CEO John Nicola will transition from his role as CEO by the end of 2025, assuming the position of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. This change positions Nicola Wealth for long-term stability and consistency while positioning the firm for the next phase of growth under its next generation of leadership.

A Legacy of Growth, Vision, and Creative Financial Solutions

Over the past 30 years, Nicola Wealth has grown from managing $80 million in assets under management (AUM) to more than $16 billion today. The firm has a diversified approach to wealth management and is committed to tailored advice for each client. The existing leadership team has been instrumental in driving Nicola Wealth’s success to date and will continue to lead the business into the future. As part of John Nicola’s transition, the executive team’s roles will have expanded mandates.

“Nicola Wealth has always been about creating a legacy of innovation and leadership,” said John Nicola. “This transition is not about stepping back, but rather focusing on areas where I can continue to provide strategic insight and mentorship to ensure the firm’s long-term success.”

Nicola plans to remain actively involved in the firm’s operations, particularly in philanthropy and client service, while focusing on mentoring the next generation of leadership.

A Thoughtful, Strategic Transition

Christopher Nicola is taking over as President and will transition to CEO in January 2026. A seasoned entrepreneur and visionary, Christopher founded a digital direct-to-consumer wealth management platform.

“I’m honoured to step into this role at such a pivotal time for Nicola Wealth,” said Christopher Nicola. “Our team has a clear vision of what’s next, and we’re committed to driving transformational growth while maintaining our commitment to client-centric service.”

Other key leadership changes include David Sung as Executive Vice Chair of the Board and President of Institutional, Bijal Patel transitioning to Chief Investment Officer, and Vanessa Flockton as President, Private Wealth. These leaders have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s award-winning culture and high client satisfaction rates, with a Net Promoter Score in the high 80s.

Jamie Duncan, who has been instrumental in Nicola Wealth’s operational success for decades, will transition out of her role as Chief Operating Officer over the next year, shifting her focus to expand the firm’s philanthropy platform while remaining a member of its Board of Directors.

Commitment to Independent Legacy and Philanthropy

Nicola Wealth remains firmly independent. The expanded mandate for the existing executive team is about building for the future, ensuring that the next generation of leadership is well-positioned to guide the firm for the next 30 years and beyond.

A leader in philanthropy, Nicola Wealth offers clients the opportunity to create a legacy and make a social impact by integrating strategic giving and philanthropy with financial planning through a Donor Advised Fund – the Nicola Wealth Private Giving Foundation. As a corporate citizen, Nicola Wealth nurtures a culture of giving, deploying over $2.3 million in charitable gifts in 2023 alone. As part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy, John Nicola will also focus on growing the Nicola Wealth Private Giving Foundation and expanding its contributions to local and global charitable initiatives.

“Our transition plan is a testament to the strength of our executive leadership team and our commitment to continuous improvement,” added John Nicola. “We have a very bright future ahead.”

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Nicola Wealth) is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Today, the firm manages over $16.1 billion in assets for clients across Canada, with advisors in BC, Alberta and Ontario. For more information, please visit www.nicolawealth.com.