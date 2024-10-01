Refrigerants Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Surge in Demand in Heat Pumps and Renewable Energy Systems Expands Market Horizons

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigerants was estimated at US$23.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Refrigerants market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for cooling solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is a significant driver, as rising global temperatures and urbanization trends contribute to greater reliance on air conditioning and refrigeration. Environmental regulations aimed at reducing the use of high-GWP refrigerants are also propelling market growth, as the industry transitions to more sustainable alternatives.

Technological advancements in refrigeration and air conditioning systems are further boosting demand for new refrigerants that offer improved efficiency and safety. Additionally, the growth of the automotive industry, particularly in emerging markets, is contributing to increased demand for automotive refrigerants. These factors, combined with the continuous development of new refrigerant formulations and applications, are driving the sustained growth of the Refrigerants market.



What Are the Environmental Considerations Surrounding Refrigerants?



Environmental considerations are increasingly influencing the development and use of refrigerants, particularly in light of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Many traditional refrigerants, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), have been phased out due to their high ozone depletion potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP). In response, the industry has shifted towards more environmentally friendly alternatives, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and natural refrigerants like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons.

These alternatives offer lower GWP and ODP, making them more sustainable options for modern cooling systems. However, the transition to these newer refrigerants also presents challenges, such as the need for system redesigns, increased costs, and safety considerations related to flammability and toxicity. The industry's ongoing efforts to balance environmental impact with performance and safety are driving innovation in refrigerant technologies.



What Are the Key Applications and Benefits of Refrigerants?



Refrigerants are used in a variety of applications across different industries, offering significant benefits that are essential to modern life. In residential and commercial buildings, refrigerants are used in air conditioning systems to provide a comfortable indoor environment, particularly in hot climates. In the food and beverage industry, refrigerants are critical for preserving perishable goods, from refrigeration in supermarkets to large-scale industrial cold storage facilities. Refrigerants are also used in automotive air conditioning systems, ensuring passenger comfort during travel.

The primary benefits of refrigerants include their ability to efficiently transfer heat, enabling the cooling and preservation of spaces and products. Additionally, advances in refrigerant technology have led to the development of more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling systems, contributing to reduced energy consumption and lower greenhouse gas emissions. These advantages make refrigerants indispensable in a wide range of applications, supporting the modern lifestyle and industrial processes.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Air Conditioners Application segment, which is expected to reach US$20.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Refrigeration Application segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $8.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A-Gas International, AGC Inc., Airgas Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Refrigerants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Propels Market Growth

Increasing Use in HVAC, Refrigeration, and Automotive Applications Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Low-GWP and Natural Refrigerants Strengthen Market Position

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance Drives Adoption of Alternative Refrigerants

Surge in Demand for Refrigerants in Cold Chain Logistics Generates New Opportunities

Development of Non-Ozone Depleting and Climate-Friendly Refrigerants Sustains Market Growth

Expanding Applications in Residential and Commercial Air Conditioning Throws Spotlight on Market Potential

Growth in Urbanization and Industrialization Spurs Demand for Refrigerants

Rising Adoption of Ammonia, CO2, and Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Propels Market Expansion

Surge in Demand for Refrigerants in Heat Pumps and Renewable Energy Systems Expands Market Horizons

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) Refrigerants Drives Market Adoption

Innovations in Refrigerant Blends and Retrofits Generate New Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

A-Gas International

AGC Inc.

Airgas Inc.

Arkema Group

Changsu 3f Fluorochemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Gas Servei S.A.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Harp International Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Linde AG

Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V.

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Oz-Chill Refrigerants

Quimobasicos

Refrigerant Solutions Inc.

Shandong Yue'an Chemical Co., Ltd

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Tazzetti S.p.A.

The Chemours Company

Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd.

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hadw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment