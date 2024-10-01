Aspire joins Astek Group to drive offshore growth and global expansion

AMMAN, Jordan, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire, a leading provider of technology and software engineering services based in Amman, Jordan, announces its acquisition by Astek, a global leader in engineering and technology consulting. This acquisition enhances Aspire’s foothold in key markets like the United States and the Middle East region, while also advancing Astek’s objective of establishing a significant presence in the Middle East. By expanding its offshore capabilities, Astek is positioning itself as a leading force in the region’s fast-growing technology sector, allowing both companies to better serve their clients globally and regionally.

Aspire: A track record of excellence and innovation

Founded 22 years ago, Aspire has built a strong reputation in the technology industry, specializing in software engineering, digital consulting, cloud services, and quality assurance. With a team of over 350 consultants, Aspire serves more than 35 clients across the USA, the MENA region, and Europe. In 2023, Aspire generated $20 million in revenue, with the majority of its business driven by its US clients. The acquisition by Astek will allow Aspire to further leverage its expertise in software engineering, DevOps, and digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

A strategic move for Astek

The acquisition of Aspire represents a significant opportunity for Astek to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, a key strategic market for the group. Aspire’s well-established client base in the United States and its strong delivery capacity in Jordan offer Astek valuable offshore capabilities, especially in Arabic-speaking markets. Additionally, Aspire’s expertise in critical sectors such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and communication services aligns with Astek’s broader ambitions to expand its global service offerings.

Kaushal Shah, CEO of Aspire, said: “This acquisition opens a new chapter for Aspire. By joining forces with Astek with a shared vision, we gain access to a wider global network and additional resources, which will allow us to better serve our clients across key markets. We are excited to continue our growth and innovation journey with the support of Astek’s global resources.”

Julien Gavaldon, Chairman of Group Astek’s Executive Board, commented: “The acquisition of Aspire, a well-performing company with a strong financial track-record, represents a key milestone in our strategy to expand Astek’s international footprint and enhance our service delivery capabilities worldwide. Aspire’s strong reputation, particularly in the US and Middle East, aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. We look forward to integrating Aspire’s talented team into our operations, further strengthening our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients worldwide.”

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present on all continents. With its expertise in various industrial and service sectors, Astek supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services and in implementing their digital transformation.

Since its inception, the Group has built its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and upskilling of its 10,000 employees who commit daily to promoting the complementarity between digital technologies and complex system engineering. The Astek Group expects to achieve consolidated turnover of 720 million euros in 2024. https://astekgroup.fr/

About Aspire

Aspire Jordan has a been a trusted partner for its global clientele since its inception in 2002. Aspire has progressively carved its niche as a premier technology and software engineering services provider, with a strong foothold in Jordan and extending its reach across the United States and the Middle East. Over the past two decades, Aspire's commitment to delivering cost-effective, high-quality services has fostered long-standing client relationships, underscored by a dedication to value delivery and local talent development. https://aspire.jo/

