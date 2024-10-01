Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market to hit USD 189.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market size reached USD 47.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2032 driven by the rising global cancer prevalence and demand for advanced, personalized therapies.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors enhance the immune system's ability to target cancer cells, showing effectiveness against melanoma, lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. Extensive clinical trials, favorable regulatory approvals, and integration into treatment protocols support market expansion. Increased investments in oncology research and a strong pipeline of new inhibitors sustain market progression. For instance, in July 2021, the Rankin government invested USD 18 million in cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors. In 2023, the Cancer Research Institute allocated USD 28 million for cancer immunotherapy research. Such support from governmental and organizational entities is crucial for industry gains.

The overall immune checkpoint inhibitors market is classified based on the type, application, end-use, and region.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors block proteins known as checkpoints, enhancing immune cells' ability to attack cancer cells. The market is categorized by type: PD-L1, CTLA-4, PD-1, and others. The PD-1 segment dominated in 2023 with USD 34.7 billion. PD-1 inhibitors, like nivolumab and pembrolizumab, show impressive efficacy across various cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma. Robust clinical outcomes and growing adoption within oncology practices reinforce the leading market position of PD-1 inhibitors.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented by application into melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. In 2023, lung cancer led with a 25.1% share. Lung cancer's significant burden and the proven efficacy of these therapies enhance patient outcomes. In 2023, the U.S. saw 238,340 new lung cancer diagnoses, with approximately 127,070 fatalities. Immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 have shown success in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Ongoing research and clinical trials are broadening the application of these inhibitors across various lung cancer stages.

In 2023, North America held a USD 22.9 billion share of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market, with a projected CAGR of 16.8% from 2024 to 2032. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and a favorable regulatory landscape bolster the North American market. The American Cancer Society estimates around 2,170,450 new cancer cases in the U.S. and Canada in 2024, highlighting the demand for advanced cancer therapies. Additionally, increasing government funding for cancer research and treatment is further driving the business development in the region.

Major players in immune checkpoint inhibitors market include AstraZeneca PLC, BeiGene, Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Incyte Corporation, Immutep Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. among others.

