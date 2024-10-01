Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with Unprecedented Attendance and Sponsors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is set to make history as it breaks records with the highest-ever number of attendees and sponsors in its esteemed legacy. Welcoming participants from across the globe, the event expects more than 15,000+ attendees and features 200+ sponsors, making it the largest gathering of traders, investors, and financial professionals in the Middle East.

Celebrating Women in the FX Industry

In addition to its record-breaking success, Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is proud to celebrate the growing influence of women in the online trading and financial industries. This year’s event will honour the exceptional contributions of women leading innovation and transformation in the forex sector. Our distinguished women speakers will share insights on topics ranging from trading strategies to fintech advancements, empowering the next generation of female professionals.

Featured speakers include:

Razan Assaf, Compliance Manager, Kama Capital LLC

Elena Kupriianova, Chief Marketing Officer, Spotware Systems Ltd.

Negin Negahdari, Senior Business Development, Exness

Maria Gaibor, Senior Business Development Manager, VT MARKETS

Nilima Akter, Head of Marketing, Space World Capital

Luna Tajik, Chief Executive Officer, Finest

And many more

Their participation highlights Forex Expo Dubai’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality within the financial sector.

A Special Thanks to Our 200+ Exhibitors

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 proudly showcases over 200 exhibitors from around the world, featuring the latest trends, technologies, and opportunities in the trading space. We extend our deepest appreciation to all exhibitors for their invaluable contributions, which have solidified this event as a must-attend for industry professionals.

To Register, Users Can Click Here: https://bit.ly/4dppQX5

About Forex Expo Dubai 2024

Forex Expo Dubai 2024 is the premier event for the global trading community, offering a platform for industry leaders, investors, and professionals to connect, learn, and explore the latest trends in online trading. With a focus on innovation, education, and networking, Forex Expo Dubai is where the future of trading comes to life.

