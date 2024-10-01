BioNTech Highlights AI Capabilities and R&D Use Cases at Inaugural AI Day

Provides updates on BioNTech’s strategy to scale and deploy AI-capabilities across the immunotherapy pipeline

Highlights InstaDeep’s new near exascale supercomputer, Kyber, with the aim of enabling BioNTech to compute at scale

Unveils novel AI Bayesian Flow Network (“BFN”) models for protein sequence generation

Highlights progress in deploying AI across BioNTech’s immunotherapy pipeline, including in immunohistochemistry, DNA/RNA sequencing, proteomics, protein design, and lab functional validation

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 1, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), alongside its artificial intelligence (“AI”) subsidiary InstaDeep Ltd . (“InstaDeep”), today presents an overview of its AI approach during an edition of the Company’s Innovation Series, AI Day.

“At BioNTech, we are at the forefront of integrating advanced AI to revolutionize individualized medicine. With our in-house AI specialist, InstaDeep, we are pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to develop personalized vaccines and targeted therapies,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. “By introducing state-of-the-art technologies such as our BFN generative protein model and incorporating AI capabilities across our immunotherapy pipeline, we are unlocking the full potential of AI to deliver innovative vaccines and cancer treatments to patients worldwide”.

“BioNTech and InstaDeep, as a biotechnology powerhouse with a dedicated AI unit, are uniquely positioned at the intersection of biotechnology and AI,” said Karim Beguir, CEO and Co-Founder of InstaDeep, a BioNTech company. “Working closely together and combining expertise from AI research, high performance computing, software and biology is accelerating innovation. A key focus of this collaboration is our DeepChain™ multiomics design platform. DeepChain™ is now open for external partnerships, after successful application to several projects, including the mRNA-encoded antibody RiboMab™ platform. We are excited to harness breakthroughs in both AI and biotechnology synergistically.’’

As part of the event, BioNTech will showcase the Company’s approach to AI capability scaling and deployment across BioNTech’s pipeline. These updates will cover the introduction of a new near exascale supercomputer, the launch of a novel BFN generative model, and multiple updates on the deployment of AI across BioNTech’s immunotherapy pipeline.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, several protein-based therapeutics, including bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics, as well as small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Biotheus, DualityBio, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

