Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (“GNL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNL / GNL PRA / GNL PRB / GNL PRD / GNL PRE) announced today that it declared a dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock payable on October 16, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.



Dividends authorized by the Company’s board of directors and declared by the Company are paid on a quarterly basis in arrears during the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter (unless otherwise specified) to common stockholders of record on the record date for such payment.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," “potential,” “predicts,” "plans," "intends," “would,” “could,” "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with realization of the anticipated benefits of the merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. and the internalization of the Company’s property management and advisory functions; that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those presented in its forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@globalnetlease.com

Phone: (332) 265-2020