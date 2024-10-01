Containerized Data Centers Business Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Addressing Digitalization Needs Sets the Stage for Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Containerized Data Centers is estimated at US$24.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$97.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the containerized data centers market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing data traffic, and the need for rapid deployment and scalability in data management. As businesses continue to generate vast amounts of data, the demand for quick and efficient data processing solutions becomes critical. Containerized data centers, with their ability to be deployed swiftly and scaled modularly, meet this need effectively. Technological innovations in server density, energy efficiency, and cooling mechanisms also enhance their attractiveness.
Additionally, the shift towards edge computing, where data is processed near its source to reduce latency and increase processing speed, has bolstered the demand for mobile data centers. Environmental considerations and the push towards more sustainable IT operations are further accelerating the adoption of these systems, as they often consume less energy than traditional data centers. Together, these drivers underscore the expanding role of containerized data centers in meeting contemporary data management needs efficiently and flexibly.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BFSI End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$38.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.7%. The IT & Telecom End-Use segment is also set to grow at 23.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.6% CAGR to reach $15.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$24 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$97.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Containerized Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Deployment Capabilities Expand Addressable Market Opportunities for Containerized Data Centers
- Scalable IT Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for Containerized Data Centers
- Standardized Components Propel Growth in Plug-and-Play Data Center Markets
- Adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Sustains Growth in Compact Data Solutions
- Support for Edge Computing Demands Expands Addressable Market for Distributed IT Services
- Addressing Digitalization Needs Sets the Stage for Data Center Expansion
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 22 Featured)
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EMC Corporation
- Emerson Network Power
- Fibre Optic Supplies & Services LLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d81h1q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment