Therapeutics (Biologics, Biosimilars, Small Molecules) Research Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Focus on Personalized Medicine & Targeted therapy with Nanomedicine

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutics Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Molecule Type (Biologics and Biosimilars, Small Molecules), By Therapeutic Area, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Therapeutics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.61% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 686.97 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reachUSD 1.11 trillion in 2030.

The research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Therapeutics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



Chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and neurological disorders are fueling the global therapeutics market. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports these conditions as the leading cause of death and disability, accounting for over 70% of all deaths. This rise is attributed to factors like an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental pollution.



Furthermore, the rapidly aging population, with the number of people over 60 expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, creates a growing demand for treatments for age-related conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia, and osteoporosis. Additionally, the elderly are more prone to multiple chronic conditions, necessitating the development of combination therapies and effective management strategies.



Looking ahead, the global therapeutics market is poised for continued growth due to the increasing focus on innovation, personalized medicine, and cost-effectiveness, creating new opportunities for market players. Additionally, the growing threat of antibiotic resistance underscores the need for novel antimicrobial therapies.

Therapeutics Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Therapeutics Market

Global biotech spending

Pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in Europe, USA, Japan and China

Total Active API DMFs, by country

Top 10 Generic Products with Greatest Savings in 2022

Global Therapeutics Market: Dashboard

Global Therapeutics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market: Market Value Assessment

Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Therapeutics Market

Global Therapeutics Market Segmentation: By Molecule Type

Global Therapeutics Market, By Molecule Type Overview

Global Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Index, By Molecule Type

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Biologics and Biosimilars, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Small Molecules, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Segmentation: By Therapeutic Area

Global Therapeutics Market, By Therapeutic Area Overview

Global Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapeutic Area

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Oncology, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Infectious Disease, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Cardiovascular Disease, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Diabetes/Obesity, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Immunology, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Therapeutics Market Size, By Other Therapeutic Areas, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations

Personalized Medicine

Targeted therapy with Nanomedicine

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Therapeutics Market

Company Profiles

Sanofi

Cipla

Pfizer

GSK PLC

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/geq8u4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.