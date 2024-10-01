HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Learning Technologies Group plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC Bank Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Learning Technologies Group plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: OFFEROR: GASC APF, L.P. and certain of its managed or advised funds (including Atlantic Park), accounts and/or affiliates (collectively, General Atlantic) (d) Date dealing undertaken: 30 September 2024 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales



Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)



Ordinary Shares







Purchase



3,274,490 95.950 p 95.000 p Ordinary Shares Sale 808,064 95.950 p 95.000 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position ­ Ordinary shares Swap Opening a short Position 208,487 95.099 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a short position 12,000 95.000 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Opening a short Position 133,052 95.099 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Opening a short Position 16,060 95.099 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 810,671 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 9,371 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,102 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 16,511 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 4,518 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 25,692 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 324 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 174 95.203 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 188,961 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 2,184 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 723 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,848 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,053 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 5,990 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 76 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 41 95.203 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 98,540 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 445 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 2,352 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 276 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,779 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 46 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 124,645 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,447 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 480 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 2,550 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 698 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,816 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 49 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 10,494 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 181 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 58 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 313 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 36 95.370 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 366 95.319 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 6 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 97,372 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,128 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 373 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,984 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 540 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,083 95.319 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 38 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 19 95.203 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 27,168 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 369 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 123 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 653 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 76 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 761 95.319 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 12 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 117,522 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,359 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 450 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 2,396 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 654 95.372 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,722 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 46 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 24 95.203 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 212,664 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,352 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,111 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 5,906 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 690 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 6,895 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 116 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 129,967 95.401 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,583 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 525 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 2,790 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 326 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,257 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 55 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 158,249 95.400 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 1,829 95.002 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 605 95.760 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 3,223 95.540 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 883 95.371 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 5,016 95.320 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 63 95.301 p ­ Ordinary shares Swap Reducing a long position 34 95.203 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)





3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

None





Date of disclosure: 01 October 2024 Contact name: Dhruti Singh Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.