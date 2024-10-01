2024-2025 Healthcare Attractiveness Country Benchmarking and Investment Opportunities Report: Key Growth Opportunities in Digital Health Innovations, Sustainable Healthcare and Medical Tourism

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Attractiveness Country Benchmarking and Investment Opportunities, 2024-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The integration of smart technologies into healthcare has transformed primary care delivery, expanded medical services beyond holistic social care, and created telemedicine value chains. However, healthcare industry challenges persist, such as widespread labor shortages, a rapidly ageing population, and increasing medical costs. These constraints are lowering capacity utilization, impeding access to equitable healthcare, and limiting clinical development.
In response, countries are working toward implementing national digital health/telehealth strategies that will-through AI-enabled diagnostic tools and eco-friendly medical practices-optimize care processes at the micro-level. Monitoring data in real time, identifying high-impact healthcare trends, developing climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, and increasing public-private collaborations will create attractive investment opportunities and lower operational deficiencies in the global healthcare industry.
This macroeconomic thought leadership provides a snapshot of the growth potential for the global healthcare sector amid persistent socio-economic upheaval. Decision-makers and businesses can leverage country-specific analysis to provide meaningful solutions.
Key topic areas covered include an overview of the global healthcare industry; ranking of the global top 20 countries; and country-specific case studies.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Digital Health Innovations
- Sustainable Healthcare
- Medical Tourism
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Healthcare
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Healthcare and Allied Industries
Ecosystem
- The Global Economic Environment - An Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- The Need for a Country Ranking Framework
- The Proprietary Growth, Innovation, and Leadership (GIL) Framework and Introduction to the GIL-H Index
- Country Coverage by Region and GDP Bracket
- Research Methodology
- Using GIL-H Index: A Simple 3-step Process
- Indicators the GIL-H Index 2024 Uses
Results
- GIL-H 2024 Results
- United States
- China
- India
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- The United States
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
Appendix
- GIL-H Index
- Indicators Used in the GIL-H Index 2024
- Country List, GIL-H Index, 2024
- Global Results
- Regional Results - Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific
- Regional Results - Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Western Europe
- Global Results by GDP Bracket
