2024-2025 Healthcare Attractiveness Country Benchmarking and Investment Opportunities Report: Key Growth Opportunities in Digital Health Innovations, Sustainable Healthcare and Medical Tourism

The integration of smart technologies into healthcare has transformed primary care delivery, expanded medical services beyond holistic social care, and created telemedicine value chains. However, healthcare industry challenges persist, such as widespread labor shortages, a rapidly ageing population, and increasing medical costs. These constraints are lowering capacity utilization, impeding access to equitable healthcare, and limiting clinical development.



In response, countries are working toward implementing national digital health/telehealth strategies that will-through AI-enabled diagnostic tools and eco-friendly medical practices-optimize care processes at the micro-level. Monitoring data in real time, identifying high-impact healthcare trends, developing climate-resilient healthcare infrastructure, and increasing public-private collaborations will create attractive investment opportunities and lower operational deficiencies in the global healthcare industry.



This macroeconomic thought leadership provides a snapshot of the growth potential for the global healthcare sector amid persistent socio-economic upheaval. Decision-makers and businesses can leverage country-specific analysis to provide meaningful solutions.

Key topic areas covered include an overview of the global healthcare industry; ranking of the global top 20 countries; and country-specific case studies.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Digital Health Innovations

Sustainable Healthcare

Medical Tourism

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Healthcare

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Healthcare and Allied Industries

Ecosystem

The Global Economic Environment - An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The Need for a Country Ranking Framework

The Proprietary Growth, Innovation, and Leadership (GIL) Framework and Introduction to the GIL-H Index

Country Coverage by Region and GDP Bracket

Research Methodology

Using GIL-H Index: A Simple 3-step Process

Indicators the GIL-H Index 2024 Uses

Results

GIL-H 2024 Results

United States

China

India

Singapore

Switzerland

The United States

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

Appendix

GIL-H Index

Indicators Used in the GIL-H Index 2024

Country List, GIL-H Index, 2024

Global Results

Regional Results - Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific

Regional Results - Asia-Pacific, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Western Europe

Global Results by GDP Bracket



