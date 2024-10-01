DRIFT, A DeFi Platform, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list DRIFT, a decentralized derivatives trading platform, on the DeFi Zone and Solana Zone. For all CoinW users, the DRIFT/USDT will be officially available for trading on September 30th 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of DRIFT, we are launching the "DRIFT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 2,000 USDT.





Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Derivatives Trading

Drift Trade is revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) with its high-performance decentralized derivatives trading platform. Drift Trade is built on the Solana blockchain, offering low-latency, high-speed trading with lightning-fast execution times. Users of Drift Trade can enjoy advanced trading features like cross-margin trading and perpetual futures, with robust liquidity and deep order book functionality.

The platform’s unique cross-margined risk engine allows traders to manage their collateral efficiently across multiple positions, reducing the need for complex manual margin management. Furthermore, Drift’s decentralized, permissionless structure empowers traders by providing access to trading opportunities in a non-custodial environment, ensuring that they maintain full control over their assets.

Key Features of Drift Trade

Perpetual Futures: Users can trade a variety of assets with perpetual futures, accessing leverage and a more dynamic trading environment.

Cross-Margin Trading: Drift’s innovative cross-margin engine allows traders to manage their collateral efficiently across multiple positions, increasing capital efficiency.

High Performance: Built on Solana, Drift delivers low latency and fast execution speeds, ensuring that traders experience minimal delay during high-frequency trades.

Decentralized and Non-Custodial: Drift offers users full control of their assets through its decentralized framework, aligning with the ethos of DeFi by eliminating intermediaries.

2,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 2,000 USDT equivalent DRIFT prize pool will be up for grabs from September 30th, 2024, at 11:00 to October 15th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 2,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website, and follow CoinW's Twitter Account, Btok, and Telegram Group.

About DRIFT

Drift is the #1 open-sourced perpetual futures platform built on Solana. Drift is the most feature-complete decentralized exchange, including spot, perpetual, and swaps. Drift currently has over 180,000 users, $22B in total volume, $350M TVL, and $200M in open interest.