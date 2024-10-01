Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 October 2024
|Name of applicant:
|Renewi plc
|Name of scheme:
|Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/04/2024
|To:
|30/09/2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|216,212
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|216,212
|Name of applicant:
|Renewi plc
|Name of scheme:
|Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/04/2024
|To:
|30/09/2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|105,893
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|8,100
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|97,793
|Name of contact:
|Dominic Murray
Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|+ 44 (0) 7855 960721