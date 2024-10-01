Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 October 2024

Name of applicant:Renewi plc
Name of scheme:Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans
Period of return:From:01/04/2024To:30/09/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:216,212
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:216,212


Name of applicant:Renewi plc
Name of scheme:Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme
Period of return:From:01/04/2024To:30/09/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:105,893
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):8,100
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:97,793


Name of contact:Dominic Murray

Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:+ 44 (0) 7855 960721