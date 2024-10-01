Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the Forecast Period, to Reach a Value of USD 2.5 billion by 2034 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated parcel delivery terminals market (자동화 택배 단말기 시장) was valued at US$ 800.0 million in 2023. A CAGR of 10.8% is expected to be achieved between 2024 and 2034, resulting in a market value of US$ 2.5 billion by the year 2034.

Automated parcel delivery terminal expansion is anticipated as a result of the use of hardware-as-a-service and the transition from B2B to B2C operations. This is because it offers an affordable means of launching parcel terminal operations.

Companies are incorporating IoT-based services as well as proactive maintenance, facial recognition, and remote monitoring to provide clients with individualized service. It is expected that automated parcel delivery terminals will further expand their market share in the near future.

A new generation of drones that deliver goods on schedule in challenging terrain is anticipated to ease the entry of automated parcel delivery terminals and provide creative and effective delivery methods.

Smart parcel lockers with cutting-edge technology, smartphone apps for managing deliveries, and delivery robots that offer fast and affordable delivery options are all contributing to technological advancements in automated package delivery.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on deployment type, indoor terminals will create a market in the near future.

In terms of ownership, the market for automated parcel delivery terminals will be driven by shipping and logistics companies.

The last-mile delivery of parcels and advancements in technology are expected to create a market for automated parcel delivery terminals.

Increasing e-commerce businesses in Europe will likely drive the market for automated parcel delivery terminals.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Growth Drivers

The global increase in e-commerce activity primarily drives the APDT market. The growing popularity of online shopping has increased the need for last-mile delivery services that are convenient and effective, like those provided by APDTs.

Logistics organizations may incur significant expenses when using traditional parcel delivery techniques, particularly for last-mile delivery. As they optimize routes and reduce delivery attempts, APDTs offer a more affordable option.

Customers are looking for parcel delivery services that are more convenient. With the self-service option that APDTs offer for parcel collection, clients can pick up their parcels whenever they'd like, cutting down on lengthy wait periods and missing deliveries.

Environmental concerns are leading to more environmentally friendly delivery methods. By streamlining delivery routes and lowering the number of cars required for parcel distribution, APDTs can contribute to a decrease in carbon emissions. Innovation in the APDT market is being driven by technological advancements like machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The efficiency and security of package delivery are improved by these technologies, which also make features like secure authentication, real-time tracking, and predictive analytics possible.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Regional Landscape

The development of digital payment methods, rising internet penetration, and the widespread use of smartphones have led to a large and rapidly growing e-commerce industry in Europe. This trend fuels the need for effective last-mile delivery options like APDTs. Many cities in Europe have well-established public transit systems.

In order to maximize convenience, APDTs are frequently placed in close proximity to hubs for public transit. This makes it simple for customers to pick up their packages throughout their commute.

Several strict laws govern environmental sustainability and consumer protection in the European Union (EU). In order to meet these criteria, APDTs provide safe parcel storage to customers and streamline delivery routes to reduce carbon emissions.

The single market of the EU makes cross-border trading between its member states easier. APDTs are essential in enabling cross-border electronic commerce because they offer a standardized and practical way to send packages across EU member states.

Environmental sustainability is becoming a more pressing concern for European firms and consumers. By encouraging the use of renewable energy sources for operation, cutting vehicle emissions, and streamlining delivery routes, APDTs support green activities.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Competitive Landscape

Smart locker solutions are being offered by the major players in the market landscape for automated parcel delivery terminals, and these can be used by consumers, retailers, carriers, commercial customers, and universities alike.

Quadient

Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.

Bell and Howell LLC

TZ Limited

KEBA

ByBox Holdings Limited

Cleveron

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Private Ltd.

InPost sp. z o.o.

ENGY Company

Key Developments

In January 2022, Bell and Howell, a leading provider of BH QuickCollect Solutions, introduced one of the most advanced grocery technologies at a ShopRite grocery store located in New Rochelle, New York. It provides ShopRite associates with a fast, efficient, and convenient method of storing, refrigerating, and delivering products, regardless of whether they are ambient, refrigerated, or frozen.

In March 2024, Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), along with Stonegate Group, became a host partner of Parcel Pending by Quadient Open Locker Network. A total of 400 locker units will be installed across Stonegate's 1,200 managed properties as part of Quadient's carrier-agnostic parcel locker program.

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market: Segmentation

By Deployment Type

Indoor Terminals

Outdoor Terminals

By Ownership

Retailers

Shipping/Logistic Companies

Government Organizations

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

