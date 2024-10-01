Apollo Unveils Attractive Growth Plan and Financial Targets at Investor Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Apollo (NYSE: APO) will host its previously announced Investor Day to present the firm’s business priorities and new five-year financial targets. Members of the senior management team will outline Apollo’s views on the future of the alternative asset management industry, the firm’s strategic positioning, and business plan to continue generating attractive returns for stockholders.

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo, said, “In an industry where we believe the capacity to originate good assets is the key to success, Apollo is playing to win. Our entire industry is supported by powerful tailwinds that support robust growth over the next five years. Apollo is uniquely positioned given our focus on origination, expansive credit franchise and retirement services leader, Athene.”

Investor Day presentation materials and livestream registration are available via investorday.apollo.com. The program will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, Apollo had approximately $696 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Apollo believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2024, and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Apollo’s filings with the SEC. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of Apollo or any Apollo fund.

