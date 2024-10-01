LAKE (LAK3) Announces Partnership with Zilia, High-Quality Corsican Spring Water

Geneva, Switzerland , Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKE (LAK3), a blockchain-based company focused on transforming the global water economy, announces its latest strategic partnership with Zilia , a renowned spring water brand originating from the natural springs of Corsica, France. The collaboration aims to offer direct access to Zilia’s water through the LAKE Ecosystem and its LAK3 token. This partnership represents another step towards LAKE’s mission of unlocking access to water globally.



LAKE aims to expand its portfolio with high-quality water sources that embody the essence of nature and purity. Through its Portal, LAKE plans to connect consumers directly with water sources from all regions, enabling them to choose and consume water directly fromthe source. Strategically, LAKE is focused on onboarding numerous water sources worldwide to build a robust ecosystem, unlocking access to water and providing consumers with diverse, sustainable choices. Zilia, with its rich history and origins in one of Europe’s most untouched regions, is the latest addition to the LAKE ecosystem and aligns perfectly with LAKE’s strategy of expanding access to high-quality water sources. As the newest addition to the LAKE ecosystem, ZILIA represents another important step in unlocking more litres of high-quality, sustainable water for the LAKE community, further advancing LAKE’s mission to transform the global water economy.

“Our partnership with Zilia is a strategic move that allows us to expand our reach and provide consumers with one of the purest forms of water available,” said Jean-Hugues Gavarini, CEO and Co-Founder of LAKE. “Zilia’s water is drawn from the heart of Corsica, a region famed for its untouched natural beauty. We are excited to work with Zilia to bring this exceptional water to new markets, where discerning consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, sustainable water options that align with their health and environmental values.”

"The future of our planet and business model is linked to sustainability and resource preservation. I’m very excited to begin this new partnership with LAKE, which is set to change the game," said Jean Dominique Ciavaldini, CEO of Zilia Water.

Together, LAKE and Zilia are setting a new standard in the global water economy, directly connecting water sources to consumers while championing both environmental stewardship and high quality, making water available anywhere, 24/7. As LAKE continues to secure partnerships with water sources worldwide, the company is preparing to launch its Water Shop platform, which will further democratize access to the water economy. The testnet for the platform commenced on September 9th, and will be in the BETA phase until the mainnet launch in Q4 of 2024.

About LAKE

LAKE is a RWA project leveraging blockchain technology to disrupt the current water economy. It is an innovative Web3 ecosystem facilitating fair and decentralized access to water worldwide. This is the first project to bring a clear, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem that will change the way we interact with water, from purchasing, selling, securing, donating and even becoming shareholders in water sources. With a mission to connect billions to water sources through Web3, LAKE sparks transformative change in how we perceive and manage this increasingly scarce vital resource.

Users can learn more about LAKE (LAK3) at https://LAK3.io

About Zilia

Zilia spring water originates from the remote, natural springs of the Balagne region in northern Corsica, known for its lush landscapes and unspoiled environment. Zilia water is naturally filtered through granite rock over decades, giving it a distinct mineral composition that reflects the purity of Corsican nature. The low mineral content and exceptionally pure profile make Zilia water suitable for a wide range of consumers, including those with specific dietary or health needs.

Bottled directly at the source in Zilia, a village renowned for its crystal-clear waters, the brand has maintained its commitment to preserving the environment while offering a premium product that is as pure as nature intended. Zilia’s focus on sustainability goes beyond the water itself, as they ensure that the bottling and distribution processes are environmentally friendly, supporting the local Corsican ecosystem and reducing the carbon footprint of the brand.

For more information about Zilia, visit https://www.eauxdezilia.fr/ .