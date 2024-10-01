Aligos Therapeutics Appoints David Perry as Vice President of Business Development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of David Perry as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome David to the Aligos team during this exciting time for the company,” said Lesley Ann Calhoun, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Aligos. “David’s expertise in leading valuable partnerships will be instrumental as we strategically look to maximize the potential of our best-in-class pipeline, including ALG-055009, which recently announced positive topline data.”

“I am excited to join Aligos at this critical time in the Company’s growth, given the significant potential of its clinical stage therapeutics,” stated David Perry, Vice President, Business Development at Aligos. “I look forward to working with the team to strategically advance our drug candidates for patients searching for a better outcome.”

Mr. Perry joins Aligos with more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, leading corporate strategy, business development and execution, financings and investment management. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Business Development at Sangamo Therapeutics, where he was responsible for the company’s business strategy and partnering initiatives concerning the company's genomic medicine platform technologies. He led a pivotal transaction that resulted in Sangamo’s most recent licensing deal with Genentech, the first transaction involving its blood brain barrier crossing AAV capsid delivery platform. Previously, Mr. Perry served as Senior Director and Head of Business Development at Apexigen Inc., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company. There he led collaboration and licensing deals as well as co-leading a strategic alternatives process that resulted in the acquisition by Pyxis Oncology.

His prior experiences include corporate development at Sumitomo Chemical where he led M&A for a North American subsidiary and the establishment of a corporate venturing unit that contributed to multiple early-stage investments. He started his career in healthcare investment banking at Asante Partners. Mr. Perry earned a B.S. in environmental engineering from Tufts University.

