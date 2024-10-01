BioAtla Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at the Society for Melanoma Research 21st International Congress

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced acceptance of an abstract for oral presentation at the upcoming Society for Melanoma Research 21st International Congress (SMR), being held from October 10–13, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.



Oral Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Evalstotug (BA3071): a potent conditionally active biologic (CAB) anti-CTLA-4 antibody designed to enable high exposures, extended dosing, and reduced immune-mediated toxicity Presenting Author: William Boyle, Ph.D. Abstract Type: Oral Session Category: Developmental Immunotherapy Date & Time: Friday, October 11th, 2024 from 8:00am–10:20am CDT

The accepted abstract will be published in the 2024 SMR Abstract book in electronic format, as well as published online in the PCMR journal at www.wiley.com. Additionally, a copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentation has concluded.

