SINTX Announces Key Executive Promotions: Ryan Bock, PhD, Named Chief Technology Officer and Ann Kutsch Promoted to President of SINTX TA&T

Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) an advanced materials company specializing in ceramics for biomedical, aerospace, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce two key executive promotions.



Effective immediately Ryan Bock, PhD has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SINTX Technologies, Inc., and Ann Kutsch has been promoted to President of SINTX Technology Assessment and Transfer (SINTX TA&T), a subsidiary of SINTX.

As CTO, Dr. Bock will lead the strategic development of SINTX’s advanced materials technologies and innovation pipeline. Dr. Bock has been with SINTX since 2008, where he has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s research and development efforts, as well as advancing critical partnerships in the biomedical and industrial sectors. His promotion reflects the Company’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge ceramic technologies that meet the growing needs of global markets.

Ann Kutsch, in her new role as President of SINTX TA&T, will focus on expanding the Company’s portfolio of intellectual property and transitioning key innovations to commercialization. Ms. Kutsch has been instrumental in developing and overseeing various research and technology transfer initiatives within SINTX TA&T. Her leadership will continue to support the Company’s growth in multiple industries, including defense, aerospace, and healthcare.

“We are excited to promote both Dr. Bock and Ms. Kutsch to these critical leadership positions,” said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX Technologies. “Their expertise and vision are integral to SINTX’s mission of advancing ceramic technologies and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.”

These executive promotions come at a pivotal time for SINTX Technologies as the Company continues to expand its global presence and enhance its portfolio of advanced materials for a range of high-demand applications.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

