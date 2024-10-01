Untapped Learning and Blue Sport Stable team up to sharpen athletes’ mental edge

SUPERIOR, Colo., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Untapped Learning and Blue Sport Stable, home to the RoughRiders Sports Club, have partnered to provide comprehensive mental coaching services to all facility programs, offering invaluable resources for coaches and parents to develop elite athletes with a mental edge.

“We believe that true athletic excellence goes beyond physical training. Partnering with Untapped Learning aligns perfectly with our mission to shape, develop and mentor well-rounded student-athletes,” said Derek Robinson, Blue Sport Stable president. “Incorporating top-tier mental performance coaching into our programs gives our young athletes a competitive edge that will serve them well in whatever sports they play and in life beyond the final whistle.”

Focused on developing essential skills that nurture the whole individual, this unique partnership delivers several services designed to enhance athlete performance and well-being. Through personalized one-on-one support, mental performance coaching, therapy sessions or a combination thereof, the program cultivates the following skills and more:

Goal-setting and execution.

Accountability.

Mental resilience.

Confidence-building.

Task priority management.

Preparation for higher levels of competition.

“Our team understands that resilience and confidence are key to thriving in both sports and academics. From overcoming pregame anxiety to understanding that a higher GPA can lead to scholarship opportunities, we empower student-athletes who are juggling a lot to hone an edge,” said Tyler Slade, program director at Untapped Learning. “Designed to address the unique challenges student-athletes face, this program equips young people with the mental tools they need to excel not just in their sport but in the real world off the ice, court or field.”

Untapped Learning helps individuals develop daily and weekly routines that balance academics and athletics. Mental performance coaches help set goals, consistently track progress and adjust plans as needed, encouraging reflection on growth. The program also introduces techniques like visualization, self-talk, breathing exercises and mental toughness to help student-athletes handle pressure and sharpen their focus and drive.

Coaches and parents can refer athletes and their families, and group discussions for coaches and teams are also available. For more information about how Untapped Learning builds elite student-athletes, visit untappedlearning.com/for-parents/student-athletes.





About Untapped Learning

Untapped Learning offers executive function coaching services focused on middle, high school and college students and student-athletes preparing for college. Our unique approach —combining a scientifically proven “movement” method, young-adult mentors and coaching personalized to each student — amplifies students’ unique strengths to help them succeed in the classroom and out in the real world. By helping instill certain skills that the formal education system does not, Untapped Learning prepares students struggling with social anxiety, ADHD, dyslexia and other executive function issues to develop skills, build confidence and increase independence.





About Blue Sport Stable

The Blue Sport Stable is an 186,000-square-foot multisurface facility located in Superior, Colorado. The Stable is conveniently located off the U.S. 36 corridor, with easy access from Boulder as well as the Denver metro area. The Stable has two NHL-sized ice rinks, one small ice rink, one turf field, three full-sized basketball courts — which convert to five volleyball courts or 12 pickleball courts — three batting cages, seven indoor golf simulators, two weight rooms, a yoga studio and a CrossFit area. The facility also has a coffee shop, Floyd’s Barbershop, The Stable Bar & Grill, physical therapy, other medical services and a preschool. The facility is home to the RoughRiders Sports Club, which has competitive and recreational sports teams/programs in hockey, baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball.





