ManTech Wins $63 Million Contract With Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a five-year $63 million recompete contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) to modernize design of systems essential to Underway Replenishment (UNREP) at sea.



“Our team’s decades of experience in supporting NSWC engineering requirements are instrumental in advancing UNREP control systems into the digital age for the Navy’s logistics and combat force as well as providing full life cycle support for UNREP systems,” said David Hathaway, President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech also brings highly-skilled technicians to refurbish and service UNREP equipment wherever our ships operate, ensuring critical refueling and replenishment capabilities remain available for Navy use.”

Under this contract, ManTech will lead the design modernization of UNREP capabilities for Carrier and Large Deck Amphibious platforms, enabling the transfer of fuel, munitions and supplies between ships. ManTech will also support the modernization of the Electronic Standard Replenishment Alongside Method (E-STREAM), a cutting-edge system developed at NSWC PHD to increase the speed, safety and flexibility of UNREP. These modernized designs, and the innovation inherent to their development, will greatly enhance the automation of the systems, increasing their efficiency and capability while also providing greater maintainability, with vastly improved troubleshooting due to their fully digital architecture.

