Duos Technologies to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on October 1, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.







Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 3:30pm ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/9B5k2y6ngl0 . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/.

To stay up to date on the Company's most recent developments or to learn more about the Duos story and its revolutionary technology platforms

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.



Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

