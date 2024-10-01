Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.



Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on October 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

North America Toll-Free: (888) 412-4131 International Toll: +1 (646) 960-0134 Conference ID: 3610756

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on October 30, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 13, 2024.

US & Canada Toll Free: +1(800) 770-2030 US Toll: +1(609) 800-9909 Playback ID: 3610756

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported assets of $24.1 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

